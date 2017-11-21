Rihanna Tops Herself With Four Covers For Dazed

Gosh, Rihanna, will you let us breathe for a sec?

Just earlier today we were gushing over Rihanna's three incredible Vogue Paris covers and now she's unveiled four - we repeat, FOUR! - covers for the newest issue of Dazed.

She certainly doesn't do things by halves and she most certainly doesn't repeat herself either so the Dazed shoot is a complete 180 from the Vogue editorials.

Photographed by Harley Weir, a bare-faced Rihanna is captured up close and personal in the intimate shoot, titled 'Nocturnal Activities'.

With a beauty so versatile and a chameleonic style, we are used to seeing different sides of the Anti singer every time she steps out, however these photos serve as the perfect reminder that Rihanna herself is always the most striking feature.

Her natural beauty is truly unparallelled, to the point where we don't even want to look at her face anymore because it's getting us down about ourselves.

The four-cover special marks Rihanna's first time covering Dazed, and the issue's cover story with the pop icon will give "further proof, if we needed it, of Rihanna’s absolute ownership of her sexuality and willingness to experiment creatively."

With her ninth studio album in the works, a worldwide beauty brand underway and several other ventures ongoing, Rihanna's creativity and drive are both undeniable, and we can't wait to hear more about what's going on behind the numbers and announcements.

Dazed's winter issue is out on Thursday (November 23) but available to pre-order now.

At £5.50 a pop, it'll set you back £22 for all four covers - worth it, right?

Words: Ross McNeilage

