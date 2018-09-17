Rihanna’s Advice To Her Younger Self Is Relatable AF

What we all regularly forget is that before any celebrity landed their first gig and fame came a knockin’, they were just regular old folk like the rest of us. Trying to figure out their day-to-day and how to ‘make it’.

This even applies to Rihanna, the ultimate relatable queen that she is, as she’s given some solid advice to her younger self that you should really be following too. Seriously, take this to heart.

Talking to E! News at the Diamond Ball, a benefit hosted to raise funds for the Clara Lionel Foundation, the Love On The Brain singer answered a couple of questions and obviously kept it real af.

The interviewer asked Riri what she’d tell her younger self now that she has garnered success, and she answered flawlessly.

“Sleep,” she said, straight to the point. “Because you're not gonna get to do it in your twenties or your thirties, the way my thirties are starting out.”

And with Riri’s schedule pulling her between music, acting and her ridiculously lucrative beauty line Fenty, we’re not surprised at all that the babe isn’t getting any sleep rn.

Calling her busy would be a major understatement, but apparently that’s how she likes it.

"It's been hectic but I love it," she added. "I love to do stuff. I get bored otherwise, so I like to keep myself busy."

Take this week for example; Riri closed NYFW with her Savage x Fenty show, hosted the Diamond Ball and celebrated the 1 year anniversary of Fenty.

Imagine. We’re tired just thinking about it.

