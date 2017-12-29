Rihanna's 'ANTi' Spends 100th Week On Billboard Albums Chart

View the lyrics

Kiss it, kiss it better, baby

Kiss it, kiss it better, baby



Been waiting on that sunshine

Boy, I think I need that back

Can't do it like that

No one else gonna get it like that

So I argue, you yell, had to take me back

Who cares when it feels like crack?

Boy you know that you always do it right

Man, fuck your pride, just take it on back, boy

Take it on back boy, take it back all night

Just take it on back, take it on back

Mmm, do what you gotta do, keep me up all night

Hurting bad man, and it hurts inside when I look you in your eye



What are you willing to do?

Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?

Kiss it, kiss it better, baby

What are you willing to do?

Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?

Kiss it, kiss it better, baby



Been waiting on that sunshine

Boy, I think I need that back

Can't do it like that

No one else gonna get it like that

So I argue, you yell, had to take me back

Who cares when it feels like crack?

Boy, you know that you always do it right

Man, fuck your pride, just take it on back, boy

Take it on back boy, take it back all night

Just take it on back, take it on back

Mmm, do what you gotta do, keep me up all night

Hurting bad man, and it hurts inside when I look you in your eye



What are you willing to do?

Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?

Kiss it, kiss it better, baby

What are you willing to do?

Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?

Kiss it, kiss it better, baby



I've been waiting up all night

Baby, tell me what's wrong

Go on and make it right

Make it all night long

I've been waiting up all night

Baby, tell me what's wrong

Go on and make it right

Make it all night long

Man, fuck your pride, just take it on back, boy

Take it on back boy, take it back all night

Just take it on back, take it on back

Mmm, do what you gotta do, keep me up all night

Hurting bad man, and it hurts inside when I look you in your eye



What are you willing to do?

Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?

Kiss it, kiss it better, baby

What are you willing to do?

Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?

Kiss it, kiss it better, baby

What are you willing to do?

Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?

Kiss it, kiss it better, baby

What are you willing to do?

Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?

Kiss it, kiss it better baby

Writer(s): Jeff Bhasker, John Glass, Teddy Natalia Noemi Sinclair, Robyn Fenty Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com