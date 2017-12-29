Rihanna's 'ANTi' Spends 100th Week On Billboard Albums Chart
It is now her longest charting album in the US...
Rihanna's ANTi is the gift that keeps on giving.
Despite being released in January 2016 - as in two years next month (how?!) - the pop icon's eighth album is still dominating the charts.
The timelessly incredible album that blessed us with 'Work', 'Needed Me' and 'Kiss It Better' has now officially spent 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah guh
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh cyar if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
Dry me ah desert him
Nuh time to have you lurking
Him ah go act like he nah like it
You know I dealt with you the nicest
Nuh body touch me in the righteous
Nuh botha text me in a crisis
I believed all of your dreams, adoration
You took my heart and my keys and my patience
You took my heart on my sleeve for decoration
You mistaken my love I brought for you for foundation
All that I wanted from you was to give me
Something that I never had
Something that you've never seen
Something that you've never been!
Mmmmm!
But I wake up and act like nothing's wrong
Just get ready for...
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Ner ner ner ner ner ner!
When you a guh ner ner ner ner ner ner!
Before the tables turn turn turn turn turn turn!
Beg you something please
Baby don't you leave
Don't leave me stuck here in the streets, uh huh
If I get another chance to
I will never, no never neglect you
I mean who am I to hold your past against you?
I just hope that it gets to you
I hope that you see this through
I hope that you see this true
What can I say?
Please recognize I'm tryin', babe!!!
I have to
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work!
He see me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah guh
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh cyar if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
Yeah, okay
You need to get done, done, done, done at work, come over
We just need to slow the motion
Don't give that away to no one
Long distance, I need you
When I see potential I just gotta see it through
If you had a twin, I would still choose you
I don't wanna rush into it, if it's too soon
But I know you need to get done, done, done, done
If you come over
Sorry if I'm way less friendly
I got niggas tryna end me, oh
I spilled all my emotions tonight, I'm sorry
Rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin', rollin'
How many more shots until you're rollin'?
We just need a face to face
You could pick the time and the place
You spent some time away
Now you need to forward and give me all the...
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He said me haffi
Work, work, work, work, work, work
He se me do mi
Dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt, dirt!
So me put in
Work, work, work, work, work, work
When you ah guh
Learn, learn, learn, learn, learn
Meh nuh cyar if him
Hurt, hurt, hurt, hurt, hurting
Mmmmm, mmmmm
Mmmmm, mmmmm
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Mmmmm, mmmmm
At just four weeks short of two whole years on the chart, ANTi is now Rihanna's longest-charting album in the US. Not bad for an artist 12 years into her career, huh?
Its longevity is truly a testament to how brilliant the music is, as she has not promoted it since the supporting world tour ended in November 2016.
Since then she has remained in the limelight for her various other ventures, from acting (Ocean's Eight is out next summer), her PUMA collections and, of course, her industry-shaking Fenty Beauty cosmetic brand.
RiRi is said to always be working on music so we should be on red alert for her ninth album to drop imminently, as she has surprised us with several collaborations this year.
From N.E.R.D's comeback single 'Lemon' to DJ Khaled's UK Number 1 'Wild Thoughts', anything the Bajan superstar touches still turns to gold.
Are you ready for R9? We know we are...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH RIHANNA'S 'KISS IT BETTER' VIDEO BELOW
Kiss it, kiss it better, baby
Been waiting on that sunshine
Boy, I think I need that back
Can't do it like that
No one else gonna get it like that
So I argue, you yell, had to take me back
Who cares when it feels like crack?
Boy you know that you always do it right
Man, fuck your pride, just take it on back, boy
Take it on back boy, take it back all night
Just take it on back, take it on back
Mmm, do what you gotta do, keep me up all night
Hurting bad man, and it hurts inside when I look you in your eye
What are you willing to do?
Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?
Kiss it, kiss it better, baby
What are you willing to do?
Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?
Kiss it, kiss it better, baby
Been waiting on that sunshine
Boy, I think I need that back
Can't do it like that
No one else gonna get it like that
So I argue, you yell, had to take me back
Who cares when it feels like crack?
Boy, you know that you always do it right
Man, fuck your pride, just take it on back, boy
Take it on back boy, take it back all night
Just take it on back, take it on back
Mmm, do what you gotta do, keep me up all night
Hurting bad man, and it hurts inside when I look you in your eye
What are you willing to do?
Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?
Kiss it, kiss it better, baby
What are you willing to do?
Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?
Kiss it, kiss it better, baby
I've been waiting up all night
Baby, tell me what's wrong
Go on and make it right
Make it all night long
I've been waiting up all night
Baby, tell me what's wrong
Go on and make it right
Make it all night long
Man, fuck your pride, just take it on back, boy
Take it on back boy, take it back all night
Just take it on back, take it on back
Mmm, do what you gotta do, keep me up all night
Hurting bad man, and it hurts inside when I look you in your eye
What are you willing to do?
Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?
Kiss it, kiss it better, baby
What are you willing to do?
Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?
Kiss it, kiss it better, baby
What are you willing to do?
Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?
Kiss it, kiss it better, baby
What are you willing to do?
Oh, tell me what you're willing to do?
Kiss it, kiss it better baby