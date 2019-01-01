Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades

Rihanna has already come through to save 2019 after announcing that her beauty brand will be dropping a concealer that caters to fifty different skin tones.

Fenty Beauty has always been a brand that celebrates diversity, so it shouldn’t be hugely surprising to hear that it’s not half-arsing the amount of shades that will be available to purchase.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the brand announced: “It's a new year and the #PROFILTR family just got bigger with 3 NEW PRODUCTS.

"We're dropping 50 creamy, creaseproof, longwear #PROFILTRCONCEALER shades, 8 truly translucent shades of #PROFILTRSETTINGPOWDER with NO FLASHBACK, and 10 MORE #PROFILTRFOUNDATION shades in different ranges!"

The company will also be launching a series of application items, including a new Powder Puff Setting Brush, Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo, and the Concealer Precision Sponge. All products are set to launch on January 11th, although pricing has so far been unannounced.

To get everyone in the MUA spirit, Rihanna posted a Tutorial Tuesday video of herself using a concealer brush to blend out her products: “I like to either put it on my hand, depending on how much or little I need to apply. If I put it on my hand, I have a lot more scarcity when I pick it up.”

The concealer itself is said to be made from a formula that doesn’t crack, with the 30-year-old promising that the product “dries down and mattifies” without ever breaking apart on the skin.