Rihanna

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades

Another major win for diversity

Thursday, January 3, 2019 - 10:10

Rihanna has already come through to save 2019 after announcing that her beauty brand will be dropping a concealer that caters to fifty different skin tones. 

Fenty Beauty has always been a brand that celebrates diversity, so it shouldn’t be hugely surprising to hear that it’s not half-arsing the amount of shades that will be available to purchase.

50 creamy, creaseproof, and longwearing shades of #PROFILTRCONCEALER are dropping for the new year! Get ready to cover your bags, dark circles, pimples, hyperpigmentation, and sins 😏😉! Available at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP on January 11! #THECURE

In a statement posted on Instagram, the brand announced: “It's a new year and the #PROFILTR family just got bigger with 3 NEW PRODUCTS.

"We're dropping 50 creamy, creaseproof, longwear #PROFILTRCONCEALER shades, 8 truly translucent shades of #PROFILTRSETTINGPOWDER with NO FLASHBACK, and 10 MORE #PROFILTRFOUNDATION shades in different ranges!"

We all got a lil’ something to cover up! Blemishes, dark circles, bags, and even hangovers, #PROFILTRCONCEALER is #THECURE to hiding it all in a creamy formula that’s longwearing and creaseproof. Who’s ready to get it on January 11?? Available at fentybeauty.com, @Sephora, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!

The company will also be launching a series of application items, including a new Powder Puff Setting Brush, Lil Precision Makeup Sponge Duo, and the Concealer Precision Sponge. All products are set to launch on January 11th, although pricing has so far been unannounced.

To get everyone in the MUA spirit, Rihanna posted a Tutorial Tuesday video of herself using a concealer brush to blend out her products: “I like to either put it on my hand, depending on how much or little I need to apply. If I put it on my hand, I have a lot more scarcity when I pick it up.”

TUTORIAL TUESDAYS WITH RIHANNA: CONCEALER TUTORIAL

The concealer itself is said to be made from a formula that doesn’t crack, with the 30-year-old promising that the product “dries down and mattifies” without ever breaking apart on the skin.

 

