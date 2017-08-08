Rihanna

Rihanna's Reactions to Diplo Asking to Work with Her Are Hilarious

Don't expect RiRi and Diplo to collaborate anytime soon...

Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Diplo is one of the most successful music producers in the world today. Over the past few years, he's worked with popstars, such as Madonna and Beyoncé, and his own trio, Major Lazer, have also scored chart-topping hits around the globe.

However, that doesn't mean that everyone wants to work with him.

Yes. The 'Cold Water' hitmaker has just revealed that Rihanna has rejected him numerous times.

In an interview with GQ Style, Diplo got candid about approaching Rihanna on multiple occassions to work with him, only to have the Good Girl Gone Bad star dismiss his proposals. Ouch. We don't know how we'd be able to cope with all of this.

Nevertheless Diplo still hopes that "she'll be on a song of [Major Lazer's]" one day.

Rihanna first hurt Diplo's ego when he askled her if she'd feature on 'Lean On'.

"I played her “Lean On.” She was like, I don't do house music. I face-palmed so hard on that one."

That's not all though. He goes into further depth about another experience with the 'Work' singer. "Another time I had a session with her, and Future was also invited. The Weeknd was there. Metro Boomin was there before anybody knew who he was. [...] So I played her a song. And she was like, 'This sounds like a reggae song at an airport'. I was like, I'm gonna go kill myself."

Oh boy. We hope that Diplo's not losing too much sleep over the rejections. His music is amazing regardless.

Still we've got out fingers crossed that Rihanna changes her mind. A RiRi/Diplo collab would be incredible.

And Rihanna's actually embraced house music before! We're just going to leave this here...

Rihanna is obviously queen though and we respect that her decision is final.

We're sure that she has her reasons for not working with Diplo just yet.

