The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits

Fans are accusing Kylie Jenner of stealing Rihanna’s look after they’ve sifted through a bunch of old photos and pointed out that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star replicates a ~lot~ of her outfits.

The 21-year-old uploaded an image of herself wearing a leopard-print catsuit designed by LaQuan Smith just last night, with RiRi’s Navy arguing that the singer wore the exact same garment just a few weeks ago.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian clan have been accused of pinching other people’s style, with Kim Kardashian being accused of copying Naomi Campbell's wardrobe while Khloe Kardashian was snapped wearing a version of Rihanna’s iconic crystallised gown.

With Page Six penning an article comparing the Kylie Cosmetics mogul to the Fenty Beauty founder, fans have now unearthed several images where the duo were pictured wearing identical outfits at major events.

“Rihanna miss trendsetter, why do people compete when they can’t compare?,” one person criticised, as another said: “So basically she wants to emulate RiRi so badly it’s beginning to get creepy.”

A third added: “Rihanna wears the outfit, the outfit just seems to wear everyone else.”

Despite a few people being overly critical of Kylie’s wardrobe, others pointed out that it’s not unheard for designers to send free samples of their clothes to the rich and famous, meaning that both ladies might just be on similar mailing lists.

Either way, isn’t the whole point of fashion to follow popular trends and be inspired by the Hollywood elite?