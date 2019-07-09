Rihanna

The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits

Wouldn't we all do the same though?

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 10:28

Fans are accusing Kylie Jenner of stealing Rihanna’s look after they’ve sifted through a bunch of old photos and pointed out that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star replicates a ~lot~ of her outfits.

The 21-year-old uploaded an image of herself wearing a leopard-print catsuit designed by LaQuan Smith just last night, with RiRi’s Navy arguing that the singer wore the exact same garment just a few weeks ago.

hi, my summer collection launches tomorrow 😃😝 @kyliecosmetics

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian clan have been accused of pinching other people’s style, with Kim Kardashian being accused of copying Naomi Campbell's wardrobe while Khloe Kardashian was snapped wearing a version of Rihanna’s iconic crystallised gown.

With Page Six penning an article comparing the Kylie Cosmetics mogul to the Fenty Beauty founder, fans have now unearthed several images where the duo were pictured wearing identical outfits at major events.

Getty

 “Rihanna miss trendsetter, why do people compete when they can’t compare?,” one person criticised, as another said: “So basically she wants to emulate RiRi so badly it’s beginning to get creepy.”

A third added: “Rihanna wears the outfit, the outfit just seems to wear everyone else.”

Giphy

Despite a few people being overly critical of Kylie’s wardrobe, others pointed out that it’s not unheard for designers to send free samples of their clothes to the rich and famous, meaning that both ladies might just be on similar mailing lists.

Either way, isn’t the whole point of fashion to follow popular trends and be inspired by the Hollywood elite? 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
Get To Know Sea Girls
Get To Know: Sea Girls
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Soul Was Broken’ By People Trolling Her Pregnancy Body
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Here’s Why Fans Think ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3’ Has Started Filming
Anwar Hadid And Dua Lipa Seemingly Confirm Their Romance With Loved Up Pics
Khloe Kardashian Slams Claims She's “Materialistic” After Buying True A Mini Bentley
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Undergoing Couple's Therapy With Josh Ritchie
Holly Hagan Blasts ‘Fake’ Reality TV Friendships As She Praises Geordie Shore Cast
Sophie Turner Shares The First Look At Her Diamond Wedding Ring From Joe Jonas
Did Kiernan Shipka And Christian Coppola Just Confirm Their Relationship At Fendi Show?
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumours As They’re Pictured Holding Hands

More From Rihanna

The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Ariana Grande performs onstage during the Sweetener World Tour - Opening Night at Times Union Center on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York
9 Female Artists Who Redefined Coachella: Including Rihanna and Lady Gaga
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
Does This Picture Mean Rihanna Is About To Drop A Fenty Accessory Line?
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Is Launching Concealers In 50 Different Shades
2009 Music Videos
19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019
2019 Album Releases
15 Massive Albums To Look Out For 2019
Rihanna laughing.
8 Celebs Who've Got Real About STIs
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Hints New Music Is On Its Way With Brand New Video
Rihanna laughing.
Rihanna Sends President Trump A Cease-And-Desist After Playing Her Music At A Rally
6 Celebrity BFFs Who Went To War With Each Other
Rihanna attends Rihanna&#039;s 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
Rihanna Declined Super Bowl Halftime Show To Support Colin Kaepernick

Trending Articles

The Internet Is Accusing Kylie Jenner Of Copying Rihanna's Outfits
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Billie Eilish Just Shared The Most Relatable Picture Of Her Justin Bieber Fangirl Days
Does This Mean Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Are Engaged?
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
A YouTuber Recreated Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Pictures And The Shots Are Identical
This Is Why People Are So Mad About Kendall Jenner’s Jet-Ski Bottle Cap Challenge
Travel
Tbilisi, Possibly The Coolest City In The World
McNuggets
Music
Win Festival Tickets This Summer With McDonald's!
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Kim Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Ripping Off Sunglasses By Designer Emilio Pucci