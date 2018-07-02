The Reviews Of This Savage X Fenty Robe Will Inspire You To Buy It Immediately

Bad news if you’re desperately trying to save cash because there’s a 99% chance you’ll be adding a feather robe to your basket before you even finish reading the words on this page.

Basically, people are losing their minds over a sheer marabou robe designed by Rihanna herself, and the Savage X Fenty product already has a spate of *very* creative five-star reviews online.

The sheer robe features lilac feathers around the trim alongside a self-tie belt cinching in the waist, and it’s the Fairy Dust option in particular that has inspired fans to leave hilarious fan-fic beneath the image.

One happy customer wrote: “I feel like an ethereal princess in this robe. It is the robe I’ve been waiting for and have deserved. I lay around naked in it all the time now that the weather is warmer and that makes me feel like it’s a practical purchase.”

Another added: “I feel rich. I feel like a rich wife dramatically running down the steps to my billionaire husband. Who I have not seen in over a month and he almost caught me cheating with the cook.”

And a third pointed out that no man is necessary to lounge around in the sassy af product: “I don’t even have a man.. I bought this for me honey! But DO I LOOK FINE sashaying around my house! To my single girls, this is self-care.”

Brb, we’re busy throwing out our old pyjamas to make way for something roughly 10x sexier. Join us in making an unnecessary purchase right here.