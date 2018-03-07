Is Rihanna Gearing Up To Drop A Lingerie Line?

It looks like Rihanna could be set to expand upon beauty and apparel empire by dropping her very own range of lingerie products.

While she's currently raking in the cash for her inclusive Fenty Beauty make-up range, WWD have reported that the singer has been secretly working on an apparel line with the same company that owns Kate Hudson's Fabletics collection.

Let's get checking out an update from MTV News...

At the moment, these reports are little more than rumours - and neither RiRi or the company itself have offered up any kind of comment as to whether we'll all be bulk-buying bralets and diamond-encrusted undies or not.

What we *do* know is that Rihanna's fans are already saving up their spending money in the hopes that an announcement will be made soon:

Rihanna is launching a lingerie line pic.twitter.com/x9vKsrIkwf — K.Kreationz (@wig_slayer) March 7, 2018

Lingerie line? Rihanna? She clearly wants all my money and I’m eager to give it to her — Kendra Bailey✨ (@_KendraBailey) March 6, 2018

Deadass, Rihanna girllll if you come out with lingerie.. pick me to model for it. I got youuuuu lol — Corie (@CorieRayvonn) March 7, 2018

As for what we should expect from a potential lingerie collection, the 30-year-old once revealed in an interview with Vogue that she thinks underwear should be as beautiful, intricate, and downright showstopping as outerwear.

"If I'm wearing a top, I don't wear a bra. If I'm wearing a bra, I just wear a bra," she pointed out.

Considering Fenty Beauty is on track to outsell Kylie Cosmetics and her Puma x Fenty apparel line is going from strength-to-strength, we have no doubt a potential lingerie collection would be equally as successful.

Could it be time to add another jewel to the Rihanna crown?

