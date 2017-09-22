Rihanna

There’s A Sneak Peek At Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection And We Want Everything 

If we promise to be nice will Santa bring us one of everything?

Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 15:43

The beauty world officially loves Rihanna’s new Fenty make up, so expect any new launches from the brand to cause mild hysteria. 

So yeah, everyone is basically losing it thanks to a sneak peek at the new Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection for Holiday 2017. And that’s holiday in the American sense, like for the Christmas party season… Rihanna’s not three months too late to sell us make up for our summer holidays. 

😱😱😱 OCT 13.

Anyway, back to the pretty, pretty make up. So pretty. There’s a whole new range of bright, bold eyeshadows, seriously gorge new glosses and must-have liquid liners. And this time Rih’s gone for sleek holographic packaging, which looks so cool. We want all of it, and we might even wear all of it all at once! 

The new collection drops on 13 October and we know that it will be available at Sephora at that time. Here’s hoping we can get our hands on over here, too. 

 

WATCH! Rihanna Endorses 2 Year Old Beauty Blogger And It's Just The Cutest Thing...

There's A Sneak Peek At Rihanna's New Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection And We Want Everything

There’s A Sneak Peek At Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection And We Want Everything 

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant And Expecting A Baby With Travis Scott

