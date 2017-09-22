There’s A Sneak Peek At Rihanna’s New Fenty Beauty Holiday Collection And We Want Everything 

The beauty world officially loves Rihanna’s new Fenty make up, so expect any new launches from the brand to cause mild hysteria.

So yeah, everyone is basically losing it thanks to a sneak peek at the new Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection for Holiday 2017. And that’s holiday in the American sense, like for the Christmas party season… Rihanna’s not three months too late to sell us make up for our summer holidays.

😱😱😱 OCT 13. 😱😱😱 OCT 13. A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Anyway, back to the pretty, pretty make up. So pretty. There’s a whole new range of bright, bold eyeshadows, seriously gorge new glosses and must-have liquid liners. And this time Rih’s gone for sleek holographic packaging, which looks so cool. We want all of it, and we might even wear all of it all at once!

The new collection drops on 13 October and we know that it will be available at Sephora at that time. Here’s hoping we can get our hands on over here, too.

Words: Olivia Cooke

