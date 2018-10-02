Riley Keough Got Cast In Riverdale After Tweeting The Show

Fancy starring in Riverdale? Then why not take a leaf out of Riley Keough's book as the model and actor has just landed herself the role of Laurie Lake in season 3 after tweeting the show.

To be fair, this isn't Riley's first rodeo and she's previously acted in a whole load of movies including The Runaways, Magic Mike and The Girlfriend Experience, plus is a regular on the modelling circuit. She also happens to be the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, just ICYMI.

Getty

Back in March Riley sent a tweet out into the Internet abyss sharing just how much she wanted a part on the show.

Fast-forward six months and she's landed herself a part. Not bad work, is it?

I just want to be cast in Riverdale — Riley Keough (@RileyKeough) March 6, 2018

According to Vulture, her character is an “all-American farm girl” who decides to take in Archie and Jughead after getting themselves into a situation that puts them in need of Laurie’s help.

We don’t know if Laurie plays a role in the guys' unfortunate circumstances or whether there’s a brand new danger arriving in Riverdale that places them in peril, but we can't wait to find out.

Although not much else is really known about the character, she does appear in nine of the Archie comics according to Comic Vine, so could this mean she’ll be a recurring cast member? Hopefully.

Tweet and you shall receive 😜 https://t.co/D5c43vsaxQ — Riley Keough (@RileyKeough) September 28, 2018

Just like anyone else who achieves massive success in this online world we live in, Riley took to twitter to celebrate, tweeting: “Tweet and you shall receive.” Biblical.

Now all we have to do is get Melissa Joan Hart to tweet the producers of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in order to get herself a cameo. Let’s face it, that’s exactly what the world needs.

You won’t have to wait long to see Riley take up the role of Laurie either as Riverdale airs in the UK just one day after the US. Meaning the first episode will drop on October 11, with The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina coming to Netflix on October 26, just in time for Halloween.