Cardi B Might Be Featured On Rita Ora's New Single 'Girls'

If we thought that Rita Ora dominated 2017 then she has plenty of tricks up her sleeve for next year.

Just last week the 'Anywhere' singer announced that she is releasing a duet with Liam Payne next month for the new Fifty Shades film and now a Cardi B collaboration is on the cards.

The A-list rapper has reportedly joined Rita's all-star female empowerment anthem 'Girls', which she debuted with Charli XCX and RAYE at a festival this summer.

'Girls' was originally rumoured to be the second single from Rita's upcoming sophomore album but was replaced by 'Anywhere' - not a bad choice - although now it seems that it's up next.

In November it was revealed that Bebe Rexha would take RAYE's place on the single version, and now Cardi B's appearance has been confirmed by That Grape Juice.

The 'Bartier Cardi' star will add some of her sauce to the sapphic sing-along banger, and her verse will celebrate bisexuality loud and proud.

Getty Images

“I just want to kiss bad b*tches all day / Cardi B (B) stands for both ways," she reportedly raps. Bisexual, incredible, I’m telling you / Only kiss it if tastes edible.”

Rita and Cardi B are both signed to Atlantic Records so the pair-up makes logical sense there, and it would be a genius way to cross Rita over to the States and Cardi to the UK.

Plus, with Rita having the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack single with a One Direction member? She is about to take over.

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH RITA ORA PERFORM A MEDLEY AT THE 2017 MTV EMA BELOW