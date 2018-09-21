New Music Round-Up: Rita Ora, Avril Lavigne, BROCKHAMPTON, Drake & More!

It's Friiiiidaaay and we’ve got a huge range of amazing new music for you to get stuck into from the past week. From Rita Ora's new single that came with the announcement of her LONG AWAITEd new album, to the triumphant return of Avril Lavigne, to another stellar project from the pop & hip-hop boyband supergroup we love: BROCKHAMPTON.

So without further ado, throw your headphones on or turn on the speakers - and get ready for fantastic fresh tracks (plus some hot takes on them from yours truly).

SINGLES

Rita Ora - 'Let You Love Me'

It took SIX years, but Rita Ora has finally announced that her new album Phoenix is coming on the 23rd of November. She called making music one of the most "liberating feelings" for so for that, and because listening to a brand-new Rita Ora album would be one of them ost liberating feelings for US, we can't wait for it! She had more to say about the album and the process of making it which you can read HERE, but in the meantime give the first single off the album 'Let You Love Me' a listen now!

Avril Lavigne - 'Head Above Water'

Lavigne's new single rests on sobering piano chords, giving Lavigne's powerful and earnest vocals plenty of room to express truthfully what she has experienced. 'Head Above Water' was created from a truly impossible perspective where she believed herself to be dying, and so sharing this struggle via song is an undoubetdly brave and moving act from Avril. You can hear more of what she had to say about the single - HERE.



Mumford & Sons – ‘Guiding Light’

Modern folk outfit return with a powerful new single 'Guiding Light' and with it have announced that the quartet will be releasing a fourth album Delta soon.

French Montana – ‘No Stylist’ (Ft. Drake)

We've had Pusha T and Drake. More recently Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly (or is that Eminem vs the world?). Now Drake is taking new shots at Kanye on this new track with French Montana.

Dinah Jane – ‘Bottled Up’ (Ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassy)

With the electric combo of Ty Dolla $ign and Marc E. Bassy - Dinah Jane is stepping out from Fifth Harmony to drop her first ever solo release. Check the fun, bop-y number above!



HRVY – ‘I Wish You Were Here’

HRVY was one of our Get To Know artists from earlier in the year, and he's continued to blow up in popularity since. With banger after banger, this new track is no exception - the UK pop singer continues to show off what he's got and you can listen to it above, right now.

Au/Ra – ‘Emoji’

Rising experimental pop artist Au/Ra continues her rise with a new track 'Emoji'. It's all about how technology affects relationships, and shows how her storytelling ability is growing as she does as an artist.

Imagine Dragons – ‘Zero’

Imagine Dragons have released this brand new catchy, upbeat track that acts as part of the 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' soundtrack. The film is the next film in the Wreck-It Ralph franchise and is appropriately, joyously disney to match.





Kesha – ‘Here Comes The Change’

Another motion picture soundtrack - this time from Kesha! This one, however, is an emotional ballad that is for the film On The Basis of Sex.





The Chainsmokers – ‘This Feeling’ (Ft. Kelsey Ballerini)

The duo are taking a new approach to album release, with this track being the latest off of the ever-growing album Sick Boy. Whenever each song is ready, they'll be adding it to the album - so watch this space!

Lewis Capaldi - 'Grace'

Grace is the new, uplifting single from Lewis Capaldi ahead of his UK & EU headline tour. It's all about how someone positive in your life can make any difficulties worth it - check it out above.

ALBUMS

BROCKHAMPTON - Iridescence

We absolutely Stan the pop & hip-hop supergroup BROCKHAMPTON as they continue to rise in fame and brilliance with album after album. This new album takes influence from their tours, having tracks that take on New Orleans bounce and UK grime and interpret them through their own lens.

Christine and the Queens – Chris

This album was recorded in two different albums at the same time. Let that sink in for a moment. It's a loveletter to 80s pop through their own brilliant and fascinating perspective - and is absolutely worth your time.

Mahalia - Seasons

About this new album, Mahalia said “This project is super special to me. I wanted to make something that felt relevant to where I’m at in my life right now. [...] I hope you love it as much as I do." We do, Mahalia. We do.

That's all for this week folks!