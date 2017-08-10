Rita Ora

Rita Ora and Avicii's 'Lonely Together' Is A Late Summer Banger

The Swedish producer and 'Your Song' star team for a special collaboration...

Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 16:47

Surprise! Avicii has released his brand new EP today - one day early - which means your weekend basically starts now.

AVĪCI (01) is a 5-track collection featuring all-new music and major collaborations with Rita Ora, AlunaGeorge and Vargas & Lagola.

The EP is somewhat a comeback for the Swedish producer, whose last solo release was the 2015 album Stories, and the break has definitely put him on a new creative streak.

While his folk roots can be heard on the opening track, the new music is definitely more in line with classic dance music, particularly the bouncy ‘You Be Love’ with that ‘90s house piano building up to the chorus.

Rita’s appearance on ‘Lonely Together’ is a total winner: a gorgeous synth-pop banger with the kind of sing-along chorus that’s made for screaming at the top of your lungs on the dance floor.

“I’m really excited to be back with music once again, it has been a long time since I released anything and a long time since I was this excited over new music,” Avicii says in a press release, before confirming that there is a ‘part 2’ follow-up EP currently in the works.

How exciting! We’re glad to have you back, Avicii…

Avicii - Lonely Together “Audio” ft. Rita Ora

By Ross McNeilage

