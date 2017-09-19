Rita Ora

Rita Ora Covered Madonna on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and It Was Incredible

The 'Your Song' singer proves herself worthy of the Queen of Pop...

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 17:38

Is there anything that Rita Ora can't do? From ruling the charts with instant classics like 'I Will Never Let You Down' and 'Your Song' to brilliantly judging infamous talent shows like America's Next Top Model and The X Factor, she's a polymath.

That's not all though. The 'Lonely Together' singer is also capable of brilliant Madonna covers too.

YES. THAT'S RIGHT! RITA ORA JUST DID A MADONNA COVER AND IT IS INCREDIBLE!

The 'Body on Me' hitmaker visited BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge to perform not only some acoustic renditions of her hit singles including 'Your Song' and 'I Will Never Let You Down' but also a brand new cover of Madonna's 1984 hit 'Like a Virgin'.

Rita remixed the pop smash with Travis Scott's 'goosebumps' and the results are amazing.

Rita Ora - Like A Virgin (Madonna cover) in the Live Lounge

Rita's rich voice is gorgeous and the remix injects new life into an already incredible song.

Can Rita just cover every single from now on? Seriously she's so unbelievably talented.

The Live Lounge stint coincides with the release of Rita's 'Lonely Together' video.

Avicii - Lonely Together ft. Rita Ora

Fingers crossed that this means that the follow-up to 'Your Song' is on its way.

We can't get enough of Rita right now. We're so excited to hear what's next.

Words: Sam Prance

