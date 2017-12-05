Rita Ora Covers George Michael's 'Freedom' and It's Amazing
The 'Anywhere' singer honoured Donatella Versace at The Fashion Awards 2017 with an incredible performance...
Rita Ora stole the show at The Fashion Awards in London last night.
The multi-talented star not only turned heads on the red carpet with her immaculate look but she performed an incredible cover of George Michael's signature hit 'Freedom! '90'.
Covering any song by a legend of his kind is no easy feat never mind one of Michael's most legendary yet Rita brought the house down with her electric performance.
Backed by a choir, Rita and her tambourine delivered a show-stopping rendition of 'Freedom' with her powerful vocals, effortlessly belting out the euphoric anthem.
The cover introduced a segment of the show honouring the legendary Donatella Versace with the Style Icon award, and she certainly got everyone's attention for it.
Ora's triumphant performance comes as 'Anywhere' spends its third week at Number 2 on the UK Singles Chart, possibly becoming her fifth Number 1 if Camila Cabello's 'Havana' moves from the top.
'Anywhere' has become one of Rita's biggest hits to date and ends her huge 2017 with a bang as her third consecutive Top 10 hit of the year.
We're almost certain that it's very unlikely but if she didn't mind recording 'Freedom' to release as an actual single then that would be fab.
C'mon Rita, what do you say?
Words: Ross McNeilage
