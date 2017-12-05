Rita Ora Covers George Michael's 'Freedom' and It's Amazing

Rita Ora stole the show at The Fashion Awards in London last night.

The multi-talented star not only turned heads on the red carpet with her immaculate look but she performed an incredible cover of George Michael's signature hit 'Freedom! '90'.

Covering any song by a legend of his kind is no easy feat never mind one of Michael's most legendary yet Rita brought the house down with her electric performance.

View the lyrics Time flies by when the night is young

Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)

Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun

Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)



You're painting me a dream that I

Wanna belong in

Wanna belong in



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Some place where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Truth comes out when we're blacking out

Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)

Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now

The good, and the bad, in the end

'Cause I can take it (I can take it)



You're painting me a dream that I

Wanna belong in

Wanna belong in



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Take me anywhere

Oh anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you Writer(s): Rita Ora, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Nicholas Gale, Alessandro Lindblad, Nolan Lambroza, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Backed by a choir, Rita and her tambourine delivered a show-stopping rendition of 'Freedom' with her powerful vocals, effortlessly belting out the euphoric anthem.

The cover introduced a segment of the show honouring the legendary Donatella Versace with the Style Icon award, and she certainly got everyone's attention for it.

Ora's triumphant performance comes as 'Anywhere' spends its third week at Number 2 on the UK Singles Chart, possibly becoming her fifth Number 1 if Camila Cabello's 'Havana' moves from the top.

Getty Images

'Anywhere' has become one of Rita's biggest hits to date and ends her huge 2017 with a bang as her third consecutive Top 10 hit of the year.

We're almost certain that it's very unlikely but if she didn't mind recording 'Freedom' to release as an actual single then that would be fab.

C'mon Rita, what do you say?

VÍDEO: Rita Ora arrasando no palco do British Fashion Awards fazendo um cover de "Freedom" do George Michael em homenagem à Donatella Versace pic.twitter.com/esIDAx1lqg — Rita Ora Brasil (@RitaOraBrasil) December 5, 2017

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH RITA ORA PERFORM 'YOUR SONG' AND 'ANYWHERE' AT THE 2017 MTV EMA