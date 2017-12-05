Rita Ora

Rita Ora Covers George Michael's 'Freedom' and It's Amazing

The 'Anywhere' singer honoured Donatella Versace at The Fashion Awards 2017 with an incredible performance...

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 15:46

Rita Ora stole the show at The Fashion Awards in London last night.

The multi-talented star not only turned heads on the red carpet with her immaculate look but she performed an incredible cover of George Michael's signature hit 'Freedom! '90'.

Covering any song by a legend of his kind is no easy feat never mind one of Michael's most legendary yet Rita brought the house down with her electric performance.

View the lyrics
Time flies by when the night is young
Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)
Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun
Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Some place where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Truth comes out when we're blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)
Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now
The good, and the bad, in the end
'Cause I can take it (I can take it)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Take me anywhere
Oh anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Writer(s): Rita Ora, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Nicholas Gale, Alessandro Lindblad, Nolan Lambroza, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Backed by a choir, Rita and her tambourine delivered a show-stopping rendition of 'Freedom' with her powerful vocals, effortlessly belting out the euphoric anthem.

The cover introduced a segment of the show honouring the legendary Donatella Versace with the Style Icon award, and she certainly got everyone's attention for it.

Ora's triumphant performance comes as 'Anywhere' spends its third week at Number 2 on the UK Singles Chart, possibly becoming her fifth Number 1 if Camila Cabello's 'Havana' moves from the top.

Getty Images

'Anywhere' has become one of Rita's biggest hits to date and ends her huge 2017 with a bang as her third consecutive Top 10 hit of the year.

We're almost certain that it's very unlikely but if she didn't mind recording 'Freedom' to release as an actual single then that would be fab.

C'mon Rita, what do you say? 

Words: Ross McNeilage

