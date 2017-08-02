Rita Ora Discusses Her New Album and Sliding Into Shawn Mendes' DMs

Rita Ora is killing it right now. She's hosting Boy Band in the US to rave reviews and her brand new single 'Your Song' is soaring up the charts. It debuted at Number 13 on the UK Singles Chart in June and it has since been certified Silver.

It's safe to say that the Ed Sheeran penned hit has quickly become one of the songs of the summer.

Fresh off of this new wave of success, Rita dropped by MTV Asks with Becca Dudley to discuss 'Your Song', her new album and everything that we can expect from the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker in the upcoming months.

Rita kicked off the interview by revealing that she's "so surprised by the amazing reaction” that 'Your Song' has received. After working in TV and being away from the music industry for a couple of years she says that she "didn’t know what to expect”.

Rita also talks in depth about working with her close friend and fellow musician, Ed Sheeran, on the single.

She says it was amazing because she "always wanted to work with [Ed] but never really found the time".

When asked about the album, Rita is keen to discuss it. "I wanted this album to be as honest to me as possible so obviously I wrote some of the stuff but I was also inspiring the writers for the other records." She then adds that "it's really vulnerable".

Bearing in mind that she's worked with artists like RAYE, Charli XCX and Rudimental, we think that we're in for a treat.

Rita then talks about sliding into Shawn Mendes' DMs for a potential collaboration with the 'Mercy' singer. Unfortunately due to timing, a duet between the two stars is yet to happen but Rita says that they "became really good friends" so don't lose hope.

Not only that but she talks about her dog being "more of a diva than [her]" and the fact that she's "been writing [a film] secretly".

OMG. A FILM WRITTEN BY RITA ORA. SOMEONE PRODUCE THIS ASAP. WE NEED TO SEE THIS!

Watch Rita's interviews to hear all of this and find out who her favourite performer is and more!

WATCH RITA'S 'YOUR SONG' VIDEO HERE!