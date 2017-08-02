Rita Ora

Rita Ora Discusses Her New Album and Sliding Into Shawn Mendes' DMs

The 'Your Song' singer chats with MTV exclusively...

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:31

Rita Ora is killing it right now. She's hosting Boy Band in the US to rave reviews and her brand new single 'Your Song' is soaring up the charts. It debuted at Number 13 on the UK Singles Chart in June and it has since been certified Silver.

It's safe to say that the Ed Sheeran penned hit has quickly become one of the songs of the summer.

[Getty]

Fresh off of this new wave of success, Rita dropped by MTV Asks with Becca Dudley to discuss 'Your Song', her new album and everything that we can expect from the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker in the upcoming months.

Rita kicked off the interview by revealing that she's "so surprised by the amazing reaction” that 'Your Song' has received. After working in TV and being away from the music industry for a couple of years she says that she "didn’t know what to expect”.

Rita also talks in depth about working with her close friend and fellow musician, Ed Sheeran, on the single.

She says it was amazing because she "always wanted to work with [Ed] but never really found the time".

[Getty]

When asked about the album, Rita is keen to discuss it. "I wanted this album to be as honest to me as possible so obviously I wrote some of the stuff but I was also inspiring the writers for the other records." She then adds that "it's really vulnerable".

Bearing in mind that she's worked with artists like RAYE, Charli XCX and Rudimental, we think that we're in for a treat.

Rita then talks about sliding into Shawn Mendes' DMs for a potential collaboration with the 'Mercy' singer. Unfortunately due to timing, a duet between the two stars is yet to happen but Rita says that they "became really good friends" so don't lose hope.

Not only that but she talks about her dog being "more of a diva than [her]" and the fact that she's "been writing [a film] secretly".

OMG. A FILM WRITTEN BY RITA ORA. SOMEONE PRODUCE THIS ASAP. WE NEED TO SEE THIS!

Watch Rita's interviews to hear all of this and find out who her favourite performer is and more!

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH RITA'S 'YOUR SONG' VIDEO HERE!

Latest News

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Admits He's 'Game As F**k' To Hit The Penthouse With Leonie McSorley - EXCLUSIVE

Here Are 10 Songs You Didn't Know Charli XCX Co-Wrote

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Stevie Coiley reacts to kick off with Georgia Crone on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Stevie Coiley Brands Georgia Crone A 'Two-Faced B*tch' After The Villa Erupts In An Explosive Kick-Off - EXCLUSIVE

Jax Jones, Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don Have Just Dropped Their Super Hot 'Instruction' Video

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack

Kylie Jenner Reveals The "Really Sad" Reason She Never Went To Prom

MTV Asks Rita Ora

Rita Ora Discusses Her New Album and Sliding Into Shawn Mendes' DMs

The Weeknd Releases 'Reminder' Remix With A$AP Rocky and Young Thug

Marty McKenna claims he isn&#039;t bothered by Chloe Ferry cracking on with Sam Scott on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna 'Isn't Bothered' About Ex Chloe Ferry Cracking On With Sam Scott On THIS One Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Stardew Valley

Here’s Everything We Know About Stardew Valley’s New Multiplayer Mode

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

This Is When And Where You Can Get Your Hands On Rihanna's Debut Fenty Beauty Line

Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Downside To Fame As Rumoured Girlfriend Madison Beer Receives Online Death Threats

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Cheryl Announces She's Back In The Best Way As She Ditches Maternity Leave And Blonde Hair

10 Sex Myths That People Actually Believed

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Chad Johnson? Everything You Need To Know!

Who Is Celebrity Big Brother 2017's Jemma Lucy? Everything You Need To Know!

More From Rita Ora

MTV Asks Rita Ora
Music

Rita Ora Discusses Her New Album and Sliding Into Shawn Mendes' DMs

MTV Asks Rita Ora
MTV Asks

Rita Ora’s Dog Is The Biggest Diva Ever | MTV Asks Rita Ora

MTV Asks Rita Ora
MTV Asks

Rita Ora’s Talks Sliding Into Shawn Mendes’ DMs | MTV Asks Rita Ora

Celebrity

Rita Ora Posts Hot Instagram Picture and Diplo Can't Keep His Cool

Charli XCX Teases the Idea of a Girls Video with Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and More

Music

JAY-Z, Harry Styles, Rita Ora and More Join The Line-Up for Radio 1's New Live Lounge Month

Music

Rita Ora Wants to Collaborate with BFF Miley Cyrus And We Can't Stop Thinking About It

Rita Ora

Your Song

Rita Ora Peforms Brand New Song 'Lonely Together' and We Love It

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

The Grenfell Tower Charity Single Featuring Rita Ora, Louisa Johnson and More Is Smashing Chart Records

Simon Cowell's All Star Grenfell Tower Charity Single Ft. Stormzy, Rita Ora & More Soars to No.1 On iTunes

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly Brands Jemma Lucy A "Dog" And Takes A Vicious Dig At Her Privates

Celebrity

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jordan Davies Brutally Shades Megan McKenna Within Three Seconds Of His VT

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: 18 Celebs Share Their STRONG Thoughts On The New Housemates

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Jemma Lucy talks potential romances in the CBB house.
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Are Already Discussing Potential House Romances

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Trisha Paytas Genuinely Thought Jordan Davies Was A Hooker Before Going On Circumcision Rant

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Max Morley responds to his shower sex scene with Leonie McSorley on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Max Morley Responds After Sh*gging Leonie McSorley In The Shower On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Katie Price Ruthlessly Lays Into Jemma Lucy On BBBOTS

Celebrity

Love Island's Tyla Carr 'Refuses' To Speak To Muggy Mike After He Dumps Her For Caroline Flack