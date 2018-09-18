Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release
It’s coming sooner than you might think!
After 6 years, Rita Ora has finally released the details of her brand-new album you’ve been waiting for - it's called Phoenix and it's coming sooner than you might expect.
WATCH THE VIDEO FOR RITA'S LATEST TRACK 'GIRLS' FEATURING CARDI B, BEBE REXHA & CHARLI XCX:
Rita Ora's previous and first album Ora, debuted at No.1 in the UK album charts when it was released in 2012. Now, 6 years later, she's finally ready to announce the details of her follow-up project.
She broke the news first through her instagram story - that the new album Phoenix will be released on the 23rd of November, and you can pre-order the album right HERE.
She followed-up in a tweet that if you preorder PHOENIX from her official store you'll get early access to tickets for her 2019 tour.
Her first new single from the album 'Let You Love Me' will be released on Friday!
Rita Ora has already been having quite the year. Her latest five singles have managed get over 1.3 billion Spotify streams across te globe - all the meanwhile she's been on a sold out European tour where she performed at over 33 live dates.
Plus, Rita Ora will be performing at MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling THIS weekend, we can't wait to see her there!
Rita said of the new album PHOENIX:
“One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way. I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart. Both challenging and euphoric at times. I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on. To my fans, thank you for your patience and thank you always for listening.”
Rita mentioned in an interview that her first album took her 3 years to make. Will the 6 years this one has taken make it an even grander success? We can only wait and see!