Rita Ora

Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release

It’s coming sooner than you might think!

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 17:36

After 6 years, Rita Ora has finally released the details of her brand-new album you’ve been waiting for - it's called Phoenix and it's coming sooner than you might expect.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR RITA'S LATEST TRACK 'GIRLS' FEATURING CARDI B, BEBE REXHA & CHARLI XCX:

View the lyrics
Her name is Laura, we learned a lotta
How to do it, like we do it, like we wanna
We just know, we just know
I ain't one sided, I'm open-minded
I'm fifty-fifty and I'm never gonna hide it
You should know, eh
You should know, ay

All summer, we've been in the booth
'68 Chevy with nothing to do
Just rolling J's, kush loving
And last night, yeah, we got with a dude
I saw him, he was lookin' at you
So I said ay, kush loving

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

You know I tamed it, and then I named it
I put the lion in the cage and then
I laid with her all night (all night)
Her all night, yeah
I'm the hunter and she the prey, yeah
I'm the thriller and the killer
And the saviour, up all night
We up all night, yeah
Do it one more time

All summer, we've been in the pool
'68 Chevy with nothing to do
Just rolling J's, kush loving

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (yeah yeah, yeah yeah)
Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (you know that I do)
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah
Oh, we can go up
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

Rita
Look, Cardi
Now I could be your lipstick just for one night (one night)
Girls just wanna have fun, they have their funds right (yeah)
I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name (say my name)
It tastes good just running up your tongue, right? (hurrr)
I put this smack on your lips all so pucker up (mwah)
We ain't never heard of you 'cause you ain't gun enough (no)
And I don't gotta introduce myself (Cardi)
I'm too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi)
Seven figure, never need a nigga (nope)
I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor
Tonight, I don't want a dog, I want a kitten (meow)
I might French a girl from Great Britain

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)
Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)
She likes, she likes (aha)
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (ah-ha)
She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah
Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls
Writer(s): ANDREW WOTMAN, JONATHAN CHARLES COFFER, ALEXANDRA TEMPOSI, JORDAN THORPE, RITA ORA, BELCALIS ALMANZAR, KLENORD RAPHAEL, BENJAMIN DIEHL, BRIAN D LEE Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Rita Ora's previous and first album Ora, debuted at No.1 in the UK album charts when it was released in 2012. Now, 6 years later, she's finally ready to announce the details of her follow-up project.

She broke the news first through her instagram story - that the new album Phoenix will be released on the 23rd of November, and you can pre-order the album right HERE.

Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018 / Credit: Getty Images

She followed-up in a tweet that if you preorder PHOENIX from her official store you'll get early access to tickets for her 2019 tour.

Her first new single from the album 'Let You Love Me' will be released on Friday! 

Rita Ora has already been having quite the year. Her latest five singles have managed get over 1.3 billion Spotify streams across te globe - all the meanwhile she's been on a sold out European tour where she performed at over 33 live dates. 

Plus, Rita Ora will be performing at MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling THIS weekend, we can't wait to see her there!

Rita Ora's 2018 single 'Girls' / Credit: Rita Ora YouTube

Rita said of the new album PHOENIX:

“One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way.  I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart. Both challenging and euphoric at times. I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on. To my fans, thank you for your patience and thank you always for listening.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Rita mentioned in an interview that her first album took her 3 years to make. Will the 6 years this one has taken make it an even grander success? We can only wait and see! 

 

 

