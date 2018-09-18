Rita Ora Has Finally Announced New Album Phoenix Six Years After Her Debut Release

After 6 years, Rita Ora has finally released the details of her brand-new album you’ve been waiting for - it's called Phoenix and it's coming sooner than you might expect.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR RITA'S LATEST TRACK 'GIRLS' FEATURING CARDI B, BEBE REXHA & CHARLI XCX:



View the lyrics Her name is Laura, we learned a lotta

How to do it, like we do it, like we wanna

We just know, we just know

I ain't one sided, I'm open-minded

I'm fifty-fifty and I'm never gonna hide it

You should know, eh

You should know, ay



All summer, we've been in the booth

'68 Chevy with nothing to do

Just rolling J's, kush loving

And last night, yeah, we got with a dude

I saw him, he was lookin' at you

So I said ay, kush loving



Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



You know I tamed it, and then I named it

I put the lion in the cage and then

I laid with her all night (all night)

Her all night, yeah

I'm the hunter and she the prey, yeah

I'm the thriller and the killer

And the saviour, up all night

We up all night, yeah

Do it one more time



All summer, we've been in the pool

'68 Chevy with nothing to do

Just rolling J's, kush loving



Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (yeah yeah, yeah yeah)

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (you know that I do)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

Oh, we can go up

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah



Rita

Look, Cardi

Now I could be your lipstick just for one night (one night)

Girls just wanna have fun, they have their funds right (yeah)

I mean, say my name, say my name, say my name (say my name)

It tastes good just running up your tongue, right? (hurrr)

I put this smack on your lips all so pucker up (mwah)

We ain't never heard of you 'cause you ain't gun enough (no)

And I don't gotta introduce myself (Cardi)

I'm too sexy, I seduce myself (Bardi)

Seven figure, never need a nigga (nope)

I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor

Tonight, I don't want a dog, I want a kitten (meow)

I might French a girl from Great Britain



Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Sometimes, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls (oh yeah)

Red wine, I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls



She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)

She likes, she likes (aha)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (yeah)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah (ah-ha)

She gettin' down with me, yeah-ah

Girls, girls, girls, girls, girls Writer(s): ANDREW WOTMAN, JONATHAN CHARLES COFFER, ALEXANDRA TEMPOSI, JORDAN THORPE, RITA ORA, BELCALIS ALMANZAR, KLENORD RAPHAEL, BENJAMIN DIEHL, BRIAN D LEE Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Rita Ora's previous and first album Ora, debuted at No.1 in the UK album charts when it was released in 2012. Now, 6 years later, she's finally ready to announce the details of her follow-up project.

She broke the news first through her instagram story - that the new album Phoenix will be released on the 23rd of November, and you can pre-order the album right HERE.

Rita Ora at the MTV VMAs 2018 / Credit: Getty Images

She followed-up in a tweet that if you preorder PHOENIX from her official store you'll get early access to tickets for her 2019 tour.

Her first new single from the album 'Let You Love Me' will be released on Friday!

PHOENIX ☄️ THE ALBUM ☄️ COMING NOV 23.



My sophomore album is NOW AVAILABLE for preorder and presave: https://t.co/KwnLDxm6ey



Let me know if you preordered so I can give you some fun BTS facts... pic.twitter.com/st8qMaFJRa — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) September 18, 2018

Rita Ora has already been having quite the year. Her latest five singles have managed get over 1.3 billion Spotify streams across te globe - all the meanwhile she's been on a sold out European tour where she performed at over 33 live dates.

Plus, Rita Ora will be performing at MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling THIS weekend, we can't wait to see her there!

Rita Ora's 2018 single 'Girls' / Credit: Rita Ora YouTube

Rita said of the new album PHOENIX:

“One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way. I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart. Both challenging and euphoric at times. I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on. To my fans, thank you for your patience and thank you always for listening.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Rita mentioned in an interview that her first album took her 3 years to make. Will the 6 years this one has taken make it an even grander success? We can only wait and see!