Rita Ora Is About to Release A Single with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Maybe Zara Larsson?

We need to hear this now...

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 12:53

We cannot wait to see Rita Ora host the MTV EMAs. From her incredible new single 'Anywhere' to its stunning music video and her brilliant BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards medley to her showstopping X Factor performance, she won't stop wowing all of us.

That's not all though. It looks like Rita is releasing a big new single with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Zara Larsson.

911. THIS IS A POP EMERGENCY. RITA IS ABOUT TO BRING SOME MAJOR GIRL POWER TO THE CHARTS.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker confirmed that she is releasing a single called 'Girls' in January 2018 over the weekend. She also revealed that both Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha will feature on the single. However, it looks like Zara Larsson is will do too.

Last night Bebe retweeted the news with the intriguing comment 'And maybe someone else...?' Someone else?!

After doing some sleuthing it seems like that someone else is going to be Zara Larsson. She liked the tweet.

The thought of Rita, Charli, Bebe and Zara on one song is making us dizzy. Imagine. What's more is that we already know that 'Girls' is a bop. Rita debuted the amazing pop song at Radio 1's Big Weekend with Charli XCX and Raye earlier in the year.

"Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls" is a sublime pop hook. This is going to be amazing, isn't it?

Rita Ora feat. Raye & Charli XCX - Girls (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)

While January 2018 is still far off, we don't have to wait long for more Rita content.

The 'Lonely Together' star will be hosting the MTV EMAs this Sunday in London.

We're so excited to see what she does!

UPDATE: Zara Larsson has confirmed that she will not be on the single.

Words: Sam Prance

Rita Ora

