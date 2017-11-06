Rita Ora Is About to Release A Single with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Maybe Zara Larsson?

We cannot wait to see Rita Ora host the MTV EMAs. From her incredible new single 'Anywhere' to its stunning music video and her brilliant BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards medley to her showstopping X Factor performance, she won't stop wowing all of us.

That's not all though. It looks like Rita is releasing a big new single with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Zara Larsson.

View the lyrics Time flies by when the night is young

Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)

Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun

Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)



You're painting me a dream that I

Would I belong, yeah?

Would I belong, yeah?



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Some place where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Truth comes out when we're blacking out

Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)

Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now

The good, and the bad, in the end

'Cause I can take it (I can take it)



You're painting me a dream that I

Would I belong, yeah?

Would I belong, yeah?



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Take me anywhere

Oh anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you Writer(s): Alexandra Tamposi, Alessandro Lindblad, Andrew Wotman, Nolan Lambroza, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

911. THIS IS A POP EMERGENCY. RITA IS ABOUT TO BRING SOME MAJOR GIRL POWER TO THE CHARTS.

The 'Your Song' hitmaker confirmed that she is releasing a single called 'Girls' in January 2018 over the weekend. She also revealed that both Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha will feature on the single. However, it looks like Zara Larsson is will do too.

Last night Bebe retweeted the news with the intriguing comment 'And maybe someone else...?' Someone else?!

And maybe someone else...? 🤔😍👱🏼‍♀️👱🏼‍♀️👱🏼‍♀️👱🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/OSDZWVpCkv — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 5, 2017

After doing some sleuthing it seems like that someone else is going to be Zara Larsson. She liked the tweet.

The thought of Rita, Charli, Bebe and Zara on one song is making us dizzy. Imagine. What's more is that we already know that 'Girls' is a bop. Rita debuted the amazing pop song at Radio 1's Big Weekend with Charli XCX and Raye earlier in the year.

"Sometimes I just wanna kiss girls, girls, girls" is a sublime pop hook. This is going to be amazing, isn't it?

While January 2018 is still far off, we don't have to wait long for more Rita content.

The 'Lonely Together' star will be hosting the MTV EMAs this Sunday in London.

We're so excited to see what she does!

UPDATE: Zara Larsson has confirmed that she will not be on the single.

@zaraismyqueen I'm not on it, just here for it! — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) November 6, 2017

Words: Sam Prance

