Rita Ora On Working With Ed Sheeran On New Music: ‘I Needed A Team Of People I Could Be Myself With’

Rita Ora has opened up about writing music again after battling legal action with Jay Z’s Roc Nation label, admitting it was ‘tough’ not knowing what was going to happen.

Rita signed to Roc Nation in 2008, but sought to be released after one album, with the singer signing a new contract with Warner Music a year ago.

Since then, she’s released new music with awesome single ‘Your Song’, which good friend Ed Sheeran co-wrote (and who also provides backing vocals on the track).

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR 'YOUR SONG' HERE:

Revealing about what it was like being in ‘limbo’, Rita told Australia’s Sunday Telegraph: “Of course it’s tough when you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“But I always believed the situation would be for the best. And I had a lot of things going on so I wasn’t sitting there dwelling and being sad. I knew the right moment would come and this is it.”

Getty Images

Rita also spoke about working with Ed, as well as Charli XCX and MO, with the singer explaining: “Ed is one of my really good friends, I’ve known him for about five years now and that song actually happened towards the end.

“I think people were excited when they heard I was working on stuff again and I just needed to find a team of people who I could be myself with and open up to, people I could tell my stories.”

Kevin Mazur/BMA2015

Admitting she's now focused on being ‘positive’ and ‘moving forward’, Rita added: “I am really grateful for the support. It’s such a different time for me now.”

We can’t wait to hear even more new music from Rita!

