Rita Ora

Rita Ora On Working With Ed Sheeran On New Music: ‘I Needed A Team Of People I Could Be Myself With’

Rita has started releasing new music after a legal battle with Jay Z's Roc Nation label.

Rachel Pilcher
Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 14:57

Rita Ora has opened up about writing music again after battling legal action with Jay Z’s Roc Nation label, admitting it was ‘tough’ not knowing what was going to happen.

Rita signed to Roc Nation in 2008, but sought to be released after one album, with the singer signing a new contract with Warner Music a year ago.

Since then, she’s released new music with awesome single ‘Your Song’, which good friend Ed Sheeran co-wrote (and who also provides backing vocals on the track).

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR 'YOUR SONG' HERE:

Revealing about what it was like being in ‘limbo’, Rita told Australia’s Sunday Telegraph: “Of course it’s tough when you don’t know what’s going to happen.

“But I always believed the situation would be for the best. And I had a lot of things going on so I wasn’t sitting there dwelling and being sad. I knew the right moment would come and this is it.”

Getty Images

Rita also spoke about working with Ed, as well as Charli XCX and MO, with the singer explaining: “Ed is one of my really good friends, I’ve known him for about five years now and that song actually happened towards the end.

“I think people were excited when they heard I was working on stuff again and I just needed to find a team of people who I could be myself with and open up to, people I could tell my stories.”

Kevin Mazur/BMA2015

Admitting she's now focused on being ‘positive’ and ‘moving forward’, Rita added: “I am really grateful for the support. It’s such a different time for me now.”

We can’t wait to hear even more new music from Rita!

Learn more about this year's Celebrity Big Brother housemates here:

Latest News

Rita Ora On Working With Ed Sheeran On New Music: ‘I Needed A Team Of People I Could Be Myself With’

Hairdresser Sends Important Message About Mental Health As She Shares Story Of Fixing A Teen With Depression’s Hair

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Explains Why She Feels Like She’s ‘Got A New Lease Of Life’

Khloe Kardashian opens up about body-shaming

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Being Body-Shamed At School: ‘Words Cut The Deepest’

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Judge Throws Out Radio DJ’s Case Against Taylor Swift In Groping Trial

Could Harry Styles perform on The X Factor?

Harry Styles To Perform On The X Factor As Simon Cowell Is 'Keen To Have Him In A Guest Slot'

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Wedding Plans And Reveals She’s Saying ‘No Strippers’ To John Noble

Paris Lees: Everything You Need to Know About Trans Dating

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner’s Show Life Of Kylie To Be Re-Cut After It’s Called Boring

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following Jeremy McConnell&#039;s sentencing

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He And Sarah Harding Make Up

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Vicky Pattison and off to boot camp in Wales for a week and she&#039;s giving up gin!

Vicky Pattison’s Giving Up Gin And Make Up For A Week On Boot Camp Holiday

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Calvin Harris 2017

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

More From Rita Ora

Music

Rita Ora On Working With Ed Sheeran On New Music: ‘I Needed A Team Of People I Could Be Myself With’

Music

Rita Ora and Avicii's 'Lonely Together' Is A Late Summer Banger

Music

Rita Ora and Avicii's New Song 'Lonely Together' Sounds Amazing

Music

Rita Ora Delays the Release Date of Her Second Album

MTV Asks Rita Ora
Music

Rita Ora Discusses Her New Album and Sliding Into Shawn Mendes' DMs

MTV Asks Rita Ora
MTV Asks

Rita Ora’s Dog Is The Biggest Diva Ever | MTV Asks Rita Ora

MTV Asks Rita Ora
MTV Asks

Rita Ora’s Talks Sliding Into Shawn Mendes’ DMs | MTV Asks Rita Ora

Celebrity

Rita Ora Posts Hot Instagram Picture and Diplo Can't Keep His Cool

Charli XCX Teases the Idea of a Girls Video with Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and More

Music

JAY-Z, Harry Styles, Rita Ora and More Join The Line-Up for Radio 1's New Live Lounge Month

Music

Rita Ora Wants to Collaborate with BFF Miley Cyrus And We Can't Stop Thinking About It

Rita Ora

Your Song

Trending Articles

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote
Celebrity

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following Jeremy McConnell&#039;s sentencing

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Vicky Pattison has posted a really sweet message about her fiance John Noble
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Wedding Plans And Reveals She’s Saying ‘No Strippers’ To John Noble

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner’s Show Life Of Kylie To Be Re-Cut After It’s Called Boring

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Explains Why She Feels Like She’s ‘Got A New Lease Of Life’