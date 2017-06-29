Rita Ora

Rita Ora Peforms Brand New Song 'Lonely Together' and We Love It

The 'Your Song' hitmaker has started teasing her second album...

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 12:05

WATCH RITA'S 'POISON' VIDEO HERE!

Stop the press! Rita Ora has just performed an brand new track from her album and we are completely obsessed with it.

The 'Body on Me' singer debuted 'Lonely Together' at an intimate gig hosted by NOTION magazine on Tuesday night.

The track is a beautiful, soulful ballad and a departure from Rita's array of amazing uptempo pop hits.

The chorus goes: "I might hate myself tomorrow but I'm on my way tonight. Let's be lonely together".

Based on the crowd reaction alone, we have no doubt that 'Lonely Together' will soon become one of Rita's classics. The 'Poison' hitmaker already had her fans singing along to the new song before she'd even finished performing it.

[Getty]

After releasing 'I Will Never Let You Down', 'Poison' and 'Body on Me' after her first album in 2014 and 2015 respectively, the singer then changed labels, scrapped the album that she had already recorded and started to make something new.

Exhausting - right? But it seems as though Rita now finally has the creative control to make the music that she loves.

'Lonely Together' is the fourth official track that the former X Factor judge has debuted so far from her second album.

It follows 'Your Song' which has so far peaked at Number 11 on the UK chart, 'Summer Love' and 'Girls' - an all star collaboration with Charli XCX and RAYE. Rita debuted 'Summer Love' and 'Girls' during her set at Radio 1's Big Weekend last month.

Rita Ora feat. Raye & Charli XCX - Girls (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)

As it stands, Rita is yet to announce the release date of her second album. However, with all of these new songs appearing, we have no doubt that it will be in our hands soon and, whenever it arrives, we know that it will be worth the wait.

Rita never lets us down.

