Rita Ora Shares Stunning Photos from Her 'Anywhere' Music Video Shoot

It's all about Rita Ora right now. Not only is the 'I Will Never Let You Down' star hosting the 2017 MTV EMAs in London but the singer is also ruling the charts. 'Your Song' has just been certified platinum and 'Lonely Together is currently Top 5 in the UK.

That's not all though. Rita is about to release a new single called 'Anywhere' and you can see snaps from its video below.

View the lyrics I woke up with a fear this morning

But I can taste you on the tip of my tongue

Alone without no warning

You're by my side and we've got smoke in our lungs



Last night we were way up, kissing in the back of the cab

And then you say "love, baby, let's go back to my flat"

And when we wake up, never had a feeling like that

I got a reason so man, put that record on again



I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm



I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that



No fear but I think I'm falling

I'm not proud

But I'm usually the type of girl that would hit and run

No risk so I think I'm all in

When I kiss your lips, through my heartbeat thumb



And now we're way up, dancing on the roof of the house

And then we make love, right there on your best friend's couch

And then you say "love, this is what is all about"

So keep on kissing my mouth and put that record on again



I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm



I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like I'm



I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm



I don't want to hear sad songs anymore

I only want to hear love songs

I found my heart up in this place tonight

Don't want to sing mad songs anymore

Only want to sing your song

Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm



I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love

Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that Writer(s): Steve Mac, Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES. YOU CAN REALLY GET A GLIMPSE INTO RITA ORA'S NEW VISUAL RIGHT NOW!

After making a triumphant return to the music scene in June with 'Your Song', the lead single from her as yet untitled second album, Rita is currently gearing up to release its follow-up this Friday and it's safe to say that we're super excited to hear it.

Thankfully we can see images from its upcoming music video already.

Describing how she ended up writing and recording the brand new single Rita revealed: “I was in a routine, working every day, and found myself daydreaming about breaking out of the city and going on a road trip with my friends and never looking back.”

The Declan Whitebloom directed music video, set in New York, looks set to capture exactly that spirit.

Rita looks like she's on the adventure of a lifetime in an array of gorgeously crafted outfits and looks.

'Anywhere' was co-written with Andrew Wyatt, a co-writer behind 'It Ain't Me' and 'Let Me Love You'.

We can't wait to hear it in full this Friday and see Rita perform it when she hosts this year's EMAs.

You can vote for Rita and all of your music faves to win awards at this year's EMAs: HERE!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.