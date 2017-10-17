Rita Ora Shares Stunning Photos from Her 'Anywhere' Music Video Shoot
We cannot wait to see the MTV EMA host's latest project...
It's all about Rita Ora right now. Not only is the 'I Will Never Let You Down' star hosting the 2017 MTV EMAs in London but the singer is also ruling the charts. 'Your Song' has just been certified platinum and 'Lonely Together is currently Top 5 in the UK.
That's not all though. Rita is about to release a new single called 'Anywhere' and you can see snaps from its video below.
But I can taste you on the tip of my tongue
Alone without no warning
You're by my side and we've got smoke in our lungs
Last night we were way up, kissing in the back of the cab
And then you say "love, baby, let's go back to my flat"
And when we wake up, never had a feeling like that
I got a reason so man, put that record on again
I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that
No fear but I think I'm falling
I'm not proud
But I'm usually the type of girl that would hit and run
No risk so I think I'm all in
When I kiss your lips, through my heartbeat thumb
And now we're way up, dancing on the roof of the house
And then we make love, right there on your best friend's couch
And then you say "love, this is what is all about"
So keep on kissing my mouth and put that record on again
I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like I'm
I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm
I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that
YES. YOU CAN REALLY GET A GLIMPSE INTO RITA ORA'S NEW VISUAL RIGHT NOW!
After making a triumphant return to the music scene in June with 'Your Song', the lead single from her as yet untitled second album, Rita is currently gearing up to release its follow-up this Friday and it's safe to say that we're super excited to hear it.
Thankfully we can see images from its upcoming music video already.
Describing how she ended up writing and recording the brand new single Rita revealed: “I was in a routine, working every day, and found myself daydreaming about breaking out of the city and going on a road trip with my friends and never looking back.”
The Declan Whitebloom directed music video, set in New York, looks set to capture exactly that spirit.
Rita looks like she's on the adventure of a lifetime in an array of gorgeously crafted outfits and looks.
'Anywhere' was co-written with Andrew Wyatt, a co-writer behind 'It Ain't Me' and 'Let Me Love You'.
We can't wait to hear it in full this Friday and see Rita perform it when she hosts this year's EMAs.
You can vote for Rita and all of your music faves to win awards at this year's EMAs: HERE!
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.