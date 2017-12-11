Rita Ora Slays Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball With Electric Set
The 'Anywhere' singer brought the house down with a hit-packed performance...
Rita Ora returned to Capital FM's annual Jingle Bell Ball this year to deliver a show-stopping performance.
The 'Your Song' star performed on Saturday (December 9) alongside Dua Lipa, Major Lazer, Niall Horan and headliner Sam Smith, bringing the party with her relentless set.
From her breakout hit 'Hot Right Now' to the massive 'Black Widow', Rita performed her biggest hits old and new with a rainbow-clad pack of dancers and whole lot of energy.
Rising to the stage wearing an incredible yellow tartan two-piece (need!), she opened with the Ed Sheeran-penned 'Your Song' before going on to perform two of her four Number 1 hits, including 'I Will Never Let You Down'.
She revisited her banging Iggy Azalea collaboration 'Black Widow' and gave an incredible rendition of 'Lonely Together', letting her vocals shine through even more than on the studio version.
Rita went out with a confetti-filled bang as she effortlessly slayed the incredible 'Anywhere'. Vocals? Flawless. Choreography? Yes, queen!
Every time we watch Rita perform she goes harder, seems happier and more confident than the last, which is frankly giving us everything.
After wowing us at the 2017 MTV EMA last month, she's proving herself to be one of the best performers in pop and we cannot wait to see what she brings to her UK tour next May.
Consistent looks, killer vocals and super-fun choreo? What a woman!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH RITA ORA'S 'YOUR SONG' VIDEO BELOW
