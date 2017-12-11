Rita Ora

Rita Ora Slays Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball With Electric Set

The 'Anywhere' singer brought the house down with a hit-packed performance...

Monday, December 11, 2017 - 11:17

Rita Ora returned to Capital FM's annual Jingle Bell Ball this year to deliver a show-stopping performance.

The 'Your Song' star performed on Saturday (December 9) alongside Dua Lipa, Major Lazer, Niall Horan and headliner Sam Smith, bringing the party with her relentless set.

From her breakout hit 'Hot Right Now' to the massive 'Black Widow', Rita performed her biggest hits old and new with a rainbow-clad pack of dancers and whole lot of energy.

View the lyrics
Time flies by when the night is young
Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)
Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun
Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Some place where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Truth comes out when we're blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)
Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now
The good, and the bad, in the end
'Cause I can take it (I can take it)

You're painting me a dream that I
Wanna belong in
Wanna belong in

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Take me anywhere
Oh anywhere
Anywhere away with you

Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Writer(s): Rita Ora, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Nicholas Gale, Alessandro Lindblad, Nolan Lambroza, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Rising to the stage wearing an incredible yellow tartan two-piece (need!), she opened with the Ed Sheeran-penned 'Your Song' before going on to perform two of her four Number 1 hits, including 'I Will Never Let You Down'.

She revisited her banging Iggy Azalea collaboration 'Black Widow' and gave an incredible rendition of 'Lonely Together', letting her vocals shine through even more than on the studio version.

Rita went out with a confetti-filled bang as she effortlessly slayed the incredible 'Anywhere'. Vocals? Flawless. Choreography? Yes, queen!

Getty Images

Every time we watch Rita perform she goes harder, seems happier and more confident than the last, which is frankly giving us everything.

After wowing us at the 2017 MTV EMA last month, she's proving herself to be one of the best performers in pop and we cannot wait to see what she brings to her UK tour next May.

Consistent looks, killer vocals and super-fun choreo? What a woman!

Rita Ora - 'Your Song' - (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

Rita Ora - 'Anywhere' - (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

Rita Ora - 'I Will Never Let You Down' - (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

Rita Ora - 'Black Widow' - (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2017)

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH RITA ORA'S 'YOUR SONG' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I woke up with a fear this morning
But I can taste you on the tip of my tongue
Alone without no warning
You're by my side and we've got smoke in our lungs

Last night we were way up, kissing in the back of the cab
And then you say "love, baby, let's go back to my flat"
And when we wake up, never had a feeling like that
I got a reason so man, put that record on again

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that

No fear but I think I'm falling
I'm not proud
But I'm usually the type of girl that would hit and run
No risk so I think I'm all in
When I kiss your lips, through my heartbeat thumb

And now we're way up, dancing on the roof of the house
And then we make love, right there on your best friend's couch
And then you say "love, this is what is all about"
So keep on kissing my mouth and put that record on again

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like I'm

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I don't want to hear sad songs anymore
I only want to hear love songs
I found my heart up in this place tonight
Don't want to sing mad songs anymore
Only want to sing your song
Cause your song's got me feeling like I'm

I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm in love
Yeah, you know your song's got me feeling like that
Writer(s): Steve Mac, Ed Sheeran Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Rita Ora

Christmas Number 1 Contenders
Official Christmas Number 1 2017: The Contenders
Rita Ora performs at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola at The O2 Arena on December 9, 2017 in London, England
Rita Ora Slays Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball With Electric Set
Chris Hughes Lashes Out At One Direction And Rita Ora In Ruthless Drunken Rant
Rita Ora performs during The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England
Rita Ora Covers George Michael's 'Freedom' and It's Amazing
Miley Cyrus Praises Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' on Instagram
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the MTV EMAs with an Amazing Video Diary
Demi Lovato performs onstage at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards in London
2017 MTV EMAs: Show Highlights Gallery
Rita Ora
2017 MTV EMA: Rita Ora Slays EMA Medley in Style
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Shares Sizzling Selfies As She Hits The Gym Ahead Of The MTV EMAs
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
2017 MTV EMA - Rita Ora "Your Song" & "Anywhere"
Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London
2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!
Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017
Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and More Are Performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December

Trending Articles

Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Ripped Into Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie In The Funniest Way As She Hung With Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan
Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Announced The Sex Of Her Baby With A Christmas Picture
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sophie Kasaei
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei’s Underboob Selfie Has Left Everyone Gobsmacked
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion