Rita Ora Slays Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball With Electric Set

Rita Ora returned to Capital FM's annual Jingle Bell Ball this year to deliver a show-stopping performance.

The 'Your Song' star performed on Saturday (December 9) alongside Dua Lipa, Major Lazer, Niall Horan and headliner Sam Smith, bringing the party with her relentless set.

From her breakout hit 'Hot Right Now' to the massive 'Black Widow', Rita performed her biggest hits old and new with a rainbow-clad pack of dancers and whole lot of energy.

View the lyrics Time flies by when the night is young

Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)

Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun

Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)



You're painting me a dream that I

Wanna belong in

Wanna belong in



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Some place where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Truth comes out when we're blacking out

Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)

Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now

The good, and the bad, in the end

'Cause I can take it (I can take it)



You're painting me a dream that I

Wanna belong in

Wanna belong in



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Take me anywhere

Oh anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you Writer(s): Rita Ora, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Nicholas Gale, Alessandro Lindblad, Nolan Lambroza, Brian Lee

Rising to the stage wearing an incredible yellow tartan two-piece (need!), she opened with the Ed Sheeran-penned 'Your Song' before going on to perform two of her four Number 1 hits, including 'I Will Never Let You Down'.

She revisited her banging Iggy Azalea collaboration 'Black Widow' and gave an incredible rendition of 'Lonely Together', letting her vocals shine through even more than on the studio version.

Rita went out with a confetti-filled bang as she effortlessly slayed the incredible 'Anywhere'. Vocals? Flawless. Choreography? Yes, queen!

Every time we watch Rita perform she goes harder, seems happier and more confident than the last, which is frankly giving us everything.

After wowing us at the 2017 MTV EMA last month, she's proving herself to be one of the best performers in pop and we cannot wait to see what she brings to her UK tour next May.

Consistent looks, killer vocals and super-fun choreo? What a woman!

Words: Ross McNeilage

