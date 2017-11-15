Rita Ora Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the MTV EMAs with an Amazing Video Diary

It's been three days and we're still not over Rita's incredible work at the MTV EMAs in London. Not only did the 'I Will Never Let You Down' singer host the entire show with charisma and charm but she also gave one of the performances of the night.

Now she's giving us a sneak peek into everything that went down on and in the lead-up to the big day.

Ever since Rita Ora made her triumphant return to music with 'Your Song', she has been documenting her life and work with a series of intimate video diaries. The latest documents the time between her huge X Factor performance and the EMAs.

Not only do we see Rita filming her towel adorned EMA skits but also celebrating after the ceremony.

Close friend and BBC Radio 1 host, Nick Grimshaw, also makes an appearance in the new video.

What an absolute superstar. It's great to see what goes on behind the scenes of Rita's work.

Rita is currently riding high on the charts following her stint at the EMAs. Not only is her new single 'Anywhere' Number 1 on UK iTunes right now but it is also on track to rise from Number 5 to Number 2 on this week's official UK singles chart.

It could even become her fifth UK Number 1 next week, if it keeps building on its success.

Fingers crossed that it gets there!

If anyone deserves it, Rita does.

Words: Sam Prance

