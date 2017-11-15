Rita Ora

Rita Ora Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the MTV EMAs with an Amazing Video Diary

What a superstar...

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 17:41

It's been three days and we're still not over Rita's incredible work at the MTV EMAs in London. Not only did the 'I Will Never Let You Down' singer host the entire show with charisma and charm but she also gave one of the performances of the night.

Now she's giving us a sneak peek into everything that went down on and in the lead-up to the big day.

Ever since Rita Ora made her triumphant return to music with 'Your Song', she has been documenting her life and work with a series of intimate video diaries. The latest documents the time between her huge X Factor performance and the EMAs.

Not only do we see Rita filming her towel adorned EMA skits but also celebrating after the ceremony.

Close friend and BBC Radio 1 host, Nick Grimshaw, also makes an appearance in the new video.

RITA ORA | Video Diary #7

What an absolute superstar. It's great to see what goes on behind the scenes of Rita's work.

Rita is currently riding high on the charts following her stint at the EMAs. Not only is her new single 'Anywhere' Number 1 on UK iTunes right now but it is also on track to rise from Number 5 to Number 2 on this week's official UK singles chart.

It could even become her fifth UK Number 1 next week, if it keeps building on its success.

Fingers crossed that it gets there!

If anyone deserves it, Rita does.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the MTV EMAs with an Amazing Video Diary

Demi Lovato performs onstage at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards in London

2017 MTV EMAs: Show Highlights Gallery

Rita Ora

2017 MTV EMA: Rita Ora Slays EMA Medley in Style

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Shares Sizzling Selfies As She Hits The Gym Ahead Of The MTV EMAs

Rita Ora
Rita Ora

2017 MTV EMA - Rita Ora "Your Song" & "Anywhere"

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and More Are Performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Is About to Release A Single with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Maybe Zara Larsson?

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Announces Her First European Tour in 5 Years

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

Rita Ora Shares Stunning Behind the Scenes Video of 'Anywhere'

Rita Ora - Anywhere - Music Video
Rita Ora

Anywhere

Trending Articles

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Abbie Holborn Launches Ruthless Twitter Tirade Against 'Dodgy Man' That Stole Her Bag

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor