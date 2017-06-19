Rita Ora Teases Her 'Your Song' Music Video With These Exclusive Pics...

Rita Ora's busy teasing her 'Your Song' music video and it's nearly here, people! Due to drop any day now, Rita's given us a sneak peek on the set of the shoot...

In these pics, the 'Poison' singer looks like she's set to cause a stir, rocking a leather/fishnet combo and spicing up a boardroom situation by strutting her stuff across the table...

Rita was also recently confirmed to feature on the all-star line up for Simon Cowell's charity single in aid of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

She was among some of the celebrities who rushed to offer their support when the disaster happened, and will feature on the cover version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', due for release this Wednesday, alongside Stormzy, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Jessie J, Emeli Sande and more.

