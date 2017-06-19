Rita Ora

Rita Ora Teases Her 'Your Song' Music Video With These Exclusive Pics...

WE NEED THIS VIDEO NOW!

Monday, June 19, 2017

Rita Ora's busy teasing her 'Your Song' music video and it's nearly here, people! Due to drop any day now, Rita's given us a sneak peek on the set of the shoot...

In these pics, the 'Poison' singer looks like she's set to cause a stir, rocking a leather/fishnet combo and spicing up a boardroom situation by strutting her stuff across the table...

Rita Ora 'Your Song' Music Video Teaser Pics!

Rita was also recently confirmed to feature on the all-star line up for Simon Cowell's charity single in aid of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

She was among some of the celebrities who rushed to offer their support when the disaster happened, and will feature on the cover version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', due for release this Wednesday, alongside Stormzy, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Jessie J, Emeli Sande and more.

Go and get your @love4grenfell t-shirts now. All profits will go to the families of the Grenfell tragedy. ❤️ http://www.love4.london

