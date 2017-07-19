Rita Ora

Rita Ora Wants to Collaborate with BFF Miley Cyrus And We Can't Stop Thinking About It

Could the 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker be working with the 'Malibu' star?

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 11:38

Stop the press. Rita Ora has said that she wants to collobarate with Miley Cyrus. Sorry did you not hear us? RITA ORA HAS SAID THAT SHE WANTS TO COLLABORATE WITH MILEY CYRUS!

Exciting right? Please make this happen girls!

[Getty]

The former X Factor judge recently stopped by the Elvis Duran show in America to promote her new single 'Your Song'.

And during a 'Spilled Tea' segment on the show, the 'Body on Me' singer said that she wanted to work with Miley.

When asked who her dream collaboration would be the singer said: "I think it would be fun working with your friends, so I think it would probably be like Miley and Charli XCX who I've already worked with but anyone that has a good time."

Rita Ora Talks Miley Cyrus Collab, Willie Nelson Road Trips and Favorite Disney Movie | Spilled Tea

Imagine Rita on a song like 'Malibu'! Imagine Miley on a song like 'Your Song'!

As for that Charli XCX collaboration, the former America's Next Top Model host has already featured on Charli's single 'Doing It' and Charli has returned the favour by hoping on Rita's song 'Girls' with RAYE that Rita debuted at Radio 1's Big Weekend. 

Rita Ora feat. Raye & Charli XCX - Girls (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)

Now what if Miley joined Rita, Raye and Charli on a remix of 'Girls'!

This is too much. We NEED this all star collab! 

Rita also revealed to Elvis Duran that her favourite Disney movies are Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

And she sung a beautiful live rendition of 'Your Song'.

Rita Ora - "Your Song" Acoustic | Elvis Duran Live

Finger crossed that she has time to sneak Miley onto that new album of hers.

Please Rita! It would be incredible.

