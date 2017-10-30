Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday
This is going to be amazing...
Rita Ora is everywhere right now. Not only are her recent singles 'Your Song' and 'Lonely Together' all of the radio still but her new single 'Anywhere' is quickly rising up iTunes and Spotify charts around the world and she's hosting the 2017 MTV EMAs.
That's not all though. Rita is also returning to The X Factor stage this Sunday to perform 'Anywhere'.
Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)
Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun
Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)
You're painting me a dream that I
Would I belong, yeah?
Would I belong, yeah?
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Some place where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Truth comes out when we're blacking out
Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)
Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now
The good, and the bad, in the end
'Cause I can take it (I can take it)
You're painting me a dream that I
Would I belong, yeah?
Would I belong, yeah?
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Take me anywhere
Oh anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Over the hills and far away
A million miles from LA
Just anywhere away with you
I know we've got to get away
Someplace where no one knows our name
We'll find the start of something new
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Just take me anywhere
Take me anywhere
Anywhere away with you
Dermot O'Leary made the big announcement last night and we're really looking forward to it.
Not only was Rita a formidable X Factor judge as a guest in 2012 and full time in 2015, mentoring Louisa Johnson to victory, but she's also performed on the show multiple times, always wowing all of us with her incredible voice and stage presence.
We're excited to see how the 'Shine Ya Light' superstar performs 'Anywhere' this weekend.
As it stands 'Anywhere' has so far peaked at Number 2 on UK iTunes but we have no doubt that, with massive performances lined up on both The X Factor and the EMAs, it will rise to Number 1 and could even become her fifth UK Number 1 single.
Rita topped the charts with 'Hot Right Now', 'R.I.P.' and 'How We Do (Party)' back in 2012.
Her 2014 single 'I Will Never Let You Down' also managed to achieve the incredible feat.
Fingers crossed that 'Anywhere' is a chart-topper too.
We cannot wait to see Rita perform it this Sunday!
Words: Sam Prance
