Rita Ora Is Bringing 'Anywhere' to the X Factor This Sunday

Rita Ora is everywhere right now. Not only are her recent singles 'Your Song' and 'Lonely Together' all of the radio still but her new single 'Anywhere' is quickly rising up iTunes and Spotify charts around the world and she's hosting the 2017 MTV EMAs.

That's not all though. Rita is also returning to The X Factor stage this Sunday to perform 'Anywhere'.

View the lyrics Time flies by when the night is young

Daylight shines on an unexposed location (location)

Bloodshot eyes lookin' for the sun

Paradise we live in and we call it a vacation (vacation)



You're painting me a dream that I

Would I belong, yeah?

Would I belong, yeah?



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Some place where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Truth comes out when we're blacking out

Looking for connection in a crowd of empty faces (empty faces)

Your secrets are the only thing I'm craving now

The good, and the bad, in the end

'Cause I can take it (I can take it)



You're painting me a dream that I

Would I belong, yeah?

Would I belong, yeah?



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Take me anywhere

Oh anywhere

Anywhere away with you



Over the hills and far away

A million miles from LA

Just anywhere away with you

I know we've got to get away

Someplace where no one knows our name

We'll find the start of something new

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Anywhere away with you

Just take me anywhere

Take me anywhere

Writer(s): Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotman, Alessandro Lindblad, Nolan Lambroza, Brian Lee Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Dermot O'Leary made the big announcement last night and we're really looking forward to it.

Not only was Rita a formidable X Factor judge as a guest in 2012 and full time in 2015, mentoring Louisa Johnson to victory, but she's also performed on the show multiple times, always wowing all of us with her incredible voice and stage presence.

We're excited to see how the 'Shine Ya Light' superstar performs 'Anywhere' this weekend.

[Getty]

As it stands 'Anywhere' has so far peaked at Number 2 on UK iTunes but we have no doubt that, with massive performances lined up on both The X Factor and the EMAs, it will rise to Number 1 and could even become her fifth UK Number 1 single.

Rita topped the charts with 'Hot Right Now', 'R.I.P.' and 'How We Do (Party)' back in 2012.

Her 2014 single 'I Will Never Let You Down' also managed to achieve the incredible feat.

ALMOST! Let's keep going! 💅🏼💪🏼thank you everyone. I truly have the best fans ❤️ https://t.co/2yjneeWdpl — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) October 30, 2017

Fingers crossed that 'Anywhere' is a chart-topper too.

We cannot wait to see Rita perform it this Sunday!

Words: Sam Prance

