The Rita Effect: 9 Celebs Who Rocked Red Hair

We've all been there. When life feels a bit dull and we need to spice things up, a hair change always feels essential. Whether that's going darker, lighter or cutting it, everyone has went through a major hair change.

However, there's one hair style that makes a much bigger statement than any other: RED.

Rita Ora has recently made the fiery change and we are absolutely obsessed with it. Somehow she looks even more beautiful - which we thought was absolutely impossible - with the new colour, and it has us wondering why not many others celeb have tried it out.

Are they too scared? Not willing to take the risk in case they need to reverse it with bleach and hair stripper? Well, that's fair. Here are some celebs who bit the bullet and went over to the bright side.

Rita Ora

Do you see what we mean?! It is frankly insulting and unfair that anyone could be so gorgeous. Rita Ora has always changed up her style due to her love of fashion, however her hair has pretty much been the same for her entire career. Or at least the same colour. Not now though! The 'Girls' singer began a new era and we can't get enough of it.

Blake Lively

Sorry, we should have warned you that this list is bursting at the seams with beyond stunning people and it might be a bit of a self-esteem crusher if you're feeling fragile today. Case in point: Blake Lively, above, looking like an ethereal goddess with red hair. Known for being the California girl with blonde beach waves, the Gossip Girl icon switched it up a few years ago and we think she suits it just as much.

Olly Alexander

Before Rita, there was Olly. The all-round angel and frontman of Years & Years kicked off The Big Red Comeback earlier this year when he went rouge, a brand new look for him after going between brunette and blonde since entering the spotlight. How is he so gorgeous? We stan!

Katy Perry

At this point, Katy Perry has rocked just about every single hair colour, however her red era was sadly short-lived. She debuted the stunning look at an event a few years ago and we never saw it again. What happened? Did she not realise how gorgeous she looked? Katy, bring it back, listen to us!

Hayley Williams

Paramore's Hayley Williams is arguably the most famous redhead who isn't actually a redhead. The singer rose to fame with fiery hair and rocked it for years before she started venturing into lighter colours - blonde, pink - however she did revisit her signature colour just a few years ago. What a woman.

Janet Jackson

The one and only Janet Jackson was one of the first to do red when she switched up her look for The Velvet Rope album in the late '90s. Adding a grunge edge to her natural curls, it's one of her best looks to date and only emphasised her beauty. A legend!

Holly Hagan

We couldn't possibly make a list of red heads without honouring the one closest to MTV's hearts. Our very own Holly Hagan made a splash in Geordie Shore when she returned to the house for season two with bright red hair, which she kept for years before eventually going through the other colours of the rainbow.

Britney Spears

Okay so we must acknowledge that we know this entry isn't exactly eligible as the red hair was a wig. Although, how could we not include Britney Spears' iconic red look from the also-iconic 'Toxic' music video?! Everybody knows this video and if you don't think it's the best of the 3 different looks then you're simply wrong. She looked EPIC.

Rihanna

At last, the queen of red hair: Robyn Rihanna Fenty. There simply is no other who has ever rocked red hair as well as Rihanna. Perfectly suited for her LOUD album era, she rocked the sh*t out of the fiery colour in a range of different tones and hundreds of styles. While she can quite literally never look bad, Redanna will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Words: Ross McNeilage