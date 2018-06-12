Rita Ora

The Rita Effect: 9 Celebs Who Rocked Red Hair

Sometimes our faves fancy changing it up - and red is always a huge statement...

Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 19:30

We've all been there. When life feels a bit dull and we need to spice things up, a hair change always feels essential. Whether that's going darker, lighter or cutting it, everyone has went through a major hair change.

However, there's one hair style that makes a much bigger statement than any other: RED.

Rita Ora has recently made the fiery change and we are absolutely obsessed with it. Somehow she looks even more beautiful - which we thought was absolutely impossible - with the new colour, and it has us wondering why not many others celeb have tried it out.

Are they too scared? Not willing to take the risk in case they need to reverse it with bleach and hair stripper? Well, that's fair. Here are some celebs who bit the bullet and went over to the bright side.

Rita Ora

I felt like a little🍊tonight. Thank you team! @brentlawler @robertsesnek @jasonrembert @naominailsnyc @permpressmedia @frankhonyc

Do you see what we mean?! It is frankly insulting and unfair that anyone could be so gorgeous. Rita Ora has always changed up her style due to her love of fashion, however her hair has pretty much been the same for her entire career. Or at least the same colour. Not now though! The 'Girls' singer began a new era and we can't get enough of it.

Blake Lively

Sorry, we should have warned you that this list is bursting at the seams with beyond stunning people and it might be a bit of a self-esteem crusher if you're feeling fragile today. Case in point: Blake Lively, above, looking like an ethereal goddess with red hair. Known for being the California girl with blonde beach waves, the Gossip Girl icon switched it up a few years ago and we think she suits it just as much.

Olly Alexander

Before Rita, there was Olly. The all-round angel and frontman of Years & Years kicked off The Big Red Comeback earlier this year when he went rouge, a brand new look for him after going between brunette and blonde since entering the spotlight. How is he so gorgeous? We stan!

Katy Perry

At this point, Katy Perry has rocked just about every single hair colour, however her red era was sadly short-lived. She debuted the stunning look at an event a few years ago and we never saw it again. What happened? Did she not realise how gorgeous she looked? Katy, bring it back, listen to us!

Hayley Williams

Paramore's Hayley Williams is arguably the most famous redhead who isn't actually a redhead. The singer rose to fame with fiery hair and rocked it for years before she started venturing into lighter colours - blonde, pink - however she did revisit her signature colour just a few years ago. What a woman.

Janet Jackson

The one and only Janet Jackson was one of the first to do red when she switched up her look for The Velvet Rope album in the late '90s. Adding a grunge edge to her natural curls, it's one of her best looks to date and only emphasised her beauty. A legend!

Holly Hagan

We couldn't possibly make a list of red heads without honouring the one closest to MTV's hearts. Our very own Holly Hagan made a splash in Geordie Shore when she returned to the house for season two with bright red hair, which she kept for years before eventually going through the other colours of the rainbow.

Britney Spears

Okay so we must acknowledge that we know this entry isn't exactly eligible as the red hair was a wig. Although, how could we not include Britney Spears' iconic red look from the also-iconic 'Toxic' music video?! Everybody knows this video and if you don't think it's the best of the 3 different looks then you're simply wrong. She looked EPIC.

Rihanna

At last, the queen of red hair: Robyn Rihanna Fenty. There simply is no other who has ever rocked red hair as well as Rihanna. Perfectly suited for her LOUD album era, she rocked the sh*t out of the fiery colour in a range of different tones and hundreds of styles. While she can quite literally never look bad, Redanna will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Latest News

Rita Ora in 2018.
The Rita Effect: 9 Celebs Who Rocked Red Hair
6 Celebrities Who Got Married Super Quickly
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pay Tribute To Grenfell Victims
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
MTV Crashes Plymouth 2016
Jess Glynne Extends Her Chart Record As 'I'll Be There' Becomes Her 7th UK No.1 Single
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan
Arctic Monkeys at Primavera Sound 2018
Primavera 2018: Everything You Need To Know
7 Of The Best Summer Makeup Products For Anyone With Oily Skin
How To Fake Tan In Six Easy Steps
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
12 Summer Accessory Trends That Will Make Any Outfit Instantly Chicer
In-Flight Beauty: What To Pack For Your Chicest Flight Ever
Martin Garrix Ft. Khalid - Ocean - Music Video
Martin Garrix & Khalid Team Up On The Beautiful 'Ocean'
15 Ultimate Pairs of Sandals That Have All Your Summer Needs SORTED
Kim Kardashian Isn't Going Into Politics Any Time Soon Despite Her Recent Efforts
Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Stefano Gabbana brands her &#039;ugly&#039;
Miley Cyrus Defends Pal Selena Gomez After Stefano Gabbana Calls Her ‘Ugly’
Cheryl and Liam at the BRITs
Cheryl Chowed Down On A Kebab While Writing Songs About Liam Payne

More From Rita Ora

Rita Ora in 2018.
The Rita Effect: 9 Celebs Who Rocked Red Hair
Rita Ora - Girls - Music Video
Rita Ora
Girls (Ft. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX) [Explicit]
Marshmello &amp; Anne-Marie - FRIENDS - Music Video
David Guetta
2018 Earworms: Are These The Catchiest Songs Of The Year?
Rita Ora in the &#039;Girls&#039; Music Video
Music
Rita Ora Drops New Vid For Song ‘Girls’ Ft. Cardi B, Charli XCX & Bebe Rexha
Rita Ora - Girls - Lyric Video
Rita Ora
Girls (Ft. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX) (Lyric Video) [Explicit]
Cardi B
Cardi B Defends Rita Ora’s ‘Girls’: “I Remember My Experience"
Rita Ora Addresses Criticism Around The Portrayal Of Bisexuality In 'Girls'
New Music Round-Up: Rita Ora, Arctic Monkeys, Years & Years
Rita Ora makes an appearance in 2017
Rita Ora, Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha Unite On ‘Girls’
Celebrities
Celebs Who Got Savage Revenge On Their Ex | MTV Celeb
Rita Ora &amp; Bebe Rexha
Rita Ora Reportedly Filmed the ‘Girls’ Video Yesterday
Rita Ora attends The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England
Rita Ora, Chase & Status (DJ Set) Added To MTV Presents: Gibraltar Calling 2018!

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Sam Gowland Slips Into Chloe Ferry's Skin-Tight Animal Print Dress, But Who Wore It Better?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
6 Celebrities Who Got Married Super Quickly
Rita Ora in 2018.
The Rita Effect: 9 Celebs Who Rocked Red Hair
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Pay Tribute To Grenfell Victims