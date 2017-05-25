This Is Your Chance To Ask Rita Ora ANYTHING
Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 16:22
THE WAIT IS OVER! Rita Ora returns this Friday with 'Your Song', her first single since she teamed up with Sigma on 'Coming Home' back in 2015.
Naturally we've got a LOT to catch up on so we've invited Rita in to film MTV Asks, where we put YOU in control...As always, we need your fan questions to put to the biggest stars on the planet, and this is no different.
All you need to do is think up the best question you can for Rita to answer, enter it using the form below and then wait to see if yours made the cut when the show airs on MTV Music.
Good luck!
