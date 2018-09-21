7 Onscreen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships

Are they? Aren't they? OMG, are they?

There is little that compares to the excitement of two actors coming together for a movie or TV show then watching their fictional passion become IRL love, and it seems to be that time again.

With The Return Of The Rom-Com well underway in 2018, there's many leading men and women who have been rumoured to be dating, as any Riverdale fans will know too well.

In the past, on-set flirtations and love scenes have resulted in engagements, broken marriages, babies and even marriage. So, let's take a look back at some of our faves...

Is it too good to be true? The verdict is still out on this one but every day it seems more likely that Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are an item.

Their characters Betty and Jughead - shipped by stans as the adorable Bughead - reached a new point in their relationship in the season two finale that has everyone rooting for the couple both in the show and IRL. The actors are clearly the best of friends and have made no secret of their love for each other on social media, although they've never put an official label on it - leaving us all guessing.

Last week, however, Cole seemed to make his biggest statement yet when he posted a birthday tribute for Lili on Instagram with a seemingly head-over-heels caption: "Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love." THEN, as if that wasn't enough to send us into a meltdown, he posted another photo of them nearly kissing.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

A love story for the ages, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first met when both starring in That '70s Show, which premiered in 1998. The divine pair played Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, the dysfunctionally meant-to-be couple that everybody rooted for, for seven seasons together (Ashton only guest-starred in the final season).

They never actually dated in real life during this time as Mila was in a relationship with Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin, and Ashton dated Britanny Murphy before marrying Demi Moore (remember that?). It wasn't until 2012 - six years after the show wrapped up for good - that they began dating, and they are now married with two kids together. Come on, isn't that just some fairytale love right there?

While these pair certainly aren't actors - well, yet (who knows what they could do in the future!) - we watched as our favourite Geordie Shore lovers Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland's romance blossomed right before our very eyes.

While Sam didn't find long-term love on Love Island, he met his match in our Chloe when he joined Geordie Shore in its sixteenth season in 2017. One year later, the couple are all loved up and have even started a family together after Sam bought Chloe a gorgeous little puppy named Ivy for her 23rd birthday earlier this month, and they are total couple goals.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Now flying from the 'toon back to Hollywood, we got more than we expected from The Last Song (underrated movie btw) when its leading stars Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth fell in love on-set. The gorgeous couple started dating during filming back in 2009 and their relationship quickly became a media fixture, with its on-off tendencies.

Liam proposed to Miley in 2012, however they separated less than a year into their engagement in the midst of Miley's meteoric Bangerz era. The old saying is true, though: true love never dies. The superstar couple rekindled their romance in 2016 after almost three years apart, and it wasn't long before she was wearing her engagement ring again.

As for now, they seem super in love - have you heard 'Malibu'?! - and have said to have secretly married approximately 23 times in the past year, although they keep their relationship very private these days.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Arguably the most famous example of an onscreen romance resulting in a real-life relationship is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The now-separated couple's relationship started very controversially after the pair met on set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, where they became very close.

At the time, as we all know, Pitt was married to Hollywood's golden girl Jennifer Aniston, and while Jolie has always stated that they never acted on their connection while Brad was with Jen, she has said they "fell in love" on set. Ultimately, he filed for divorce in April 2005 - two months before the film came out - and by May the first photos of Angelina and Brad emerged, showing them on the beach with her son Maddox.

Less than a year in, Brad was the adopted father of Jolie's two adopted kids and she was pregnant. They now have six kids together in total, and married in 2014 after almost a decade together. Sadly, though, their happily-ever-after came to an unexpected ending when Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

We're going to say that really annoying thing people say: ah, the good old days. Remember when High School Musical was launched into our lives out of nowhere and was the hot new thing?! It was also the gift that just kept on giving as three (excellent) films were made in three years, and it gave us Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Zac and V - as he adorably called her during their relationship - played Troy and Gabriella in the trilogy but their romance wasn't all fiction. They began dating pretty much as soon as they met and were together for five whole years before ending things in December 2010.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Gosh, talk about a throwback! Twilight was all the rage between 2008 and 2012, when the four books written by Stephenie Meyer were made into five blockbuster fantasy films that raked in almost £3 billion (yep, with a B!) at the box office, and a big reason for that was because of the main stars' real-life love.

Lead actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were rumoured to be dating when the first film was released, however it was confirmed to be legit in the summer of 2009 (is that a song?). The super-private couple never spoke of their relationship, with Kristen never speaking of it publicly until July 2012 when she released a statement about her affair.

The couple gave it another go, however they ultimately called it quits in May 2013 after four years together.