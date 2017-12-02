Riverdale

A Riverdale Spin-Off Of Sabrina The Teenage Witch Is Coming To Netflix

Ready for a new TV obsession?

Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 16:51

There’s going to be a Sabrina The Teenage Witch reboot, and it’s basically going to be the most awesome thing ever as it’s connected to the Riverdale universe. 

Netflix has ordered two series of the new Sabrina series which - just like Riverdale - is based on an Archie comic, The Hollywood Reporter, er, reports. 

And, unsurprisingly, it’s going to be much darker than the Melissa Joan Hart-starring Sabrina we all know, as the show is going to be based on a comic called The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina. 

We also know that the new version of Sabrina is going to be epic because Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has not only written the scripts but will also direct. 

Copyright [Getty]

At the moment we don't have any details about when the new Sabrina will hit our screens, but it’s being reported that filming for both Sabrina and a new Riverdale series will start in February. 

Excuse us while we just schedule in some serious Netflix time in our 2018 diary. 

