Cole Sprouse Didn’t Hold Back With His Thoughts On The New Riverdale Poster

The people behind Riverdale thought they’d make this week that bit better with a brand new poster for season two yesterday, only it didn’t *quite* have the desired reaction from one of the cast members.

You see now that Cole Sprouse is a super fancy photographer who takes pictures of Kendall Jenner, he’s seemingly developed quite the opinion when it comes to, well, literally anything related.

So when said season two poster was unveiled, Cole’s initial reaction was anything but appreciative or excited, as he tweeted: “I’m willing to help finance the necessary photoshop lessons for whoever keeps making these. hmu."

Ouch. Only this clearly didn’t go down well with the team as he’s since deleted said opinion, which we’re going to go ahead and assume was a necessary move to keep everyone happy.

Meanwhile we’re still trying to figure out what exactly he doesn’t like about it, it’s not like Betty’s got seven fingers on one hand or anything.

This comes after a seriously chilling season two trailer was unveiled, hinting at quite the dark storylines that are on their way.

Riverdale is back on Netflix on October 12.