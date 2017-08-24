Riverdale

Cole Sprouse Didn’t Hold Back With His Thoughts On The New Riverdale Poster

Cole wanted everyone to know that he isn't a fan of some of the new promo.

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 10:26

The people behind Riverdale thought they’d make this week that bit better with a brand new poster for season two yesterday, only it didn’t *quite* have the desired reaction from one of the cast members.

You see now that Cole Sprouse is a super fancy photographer who takes pictures of Kendall Jenner, he’s seemingly developed quite the opinion when it comes to, well, literally anything related.

Watch! KJ Apa reveals the funniest ever Riverdale cast moments >>>

So when said season two poster was unveiled, Cole’s initial reaction was anything but appreciative or excited, as he tweeted: “I’m willing to help finance the necessary photoshop lessons for whoever keeps making these. hmu."

Ouch. Only this clearly didn’t go down well with the team as he’s since deleted said opinion, which we’re going to go ahead and assume was a necessary move to keep everyone happy.

Meanwhile we’re still trying to figure out what exactly he doesn’t like about it, it’s not like Betty’s got seven fingers on one hand or anything.

This comes after a seriously chilling season two trailer was unveiled, hinting at quite the dark storylines that are on their way.

Riverdale is back on Netflix on October 12.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 6

Fifth Harmony Tease New 'He Like That' Music Video

The Good Life game

This New Game Combines A Murder Mystery And Cats And We're Here For It

Back To School And College Outfit Inspo You Can Steal From Celebs

Riverdale&#039;s KJ Apa

KJ Apa Reveals ‘Dark’ Riverdale Season 2 Details And The Couple He Totally Ships

Demi Lovato - 2017 VMAs

Demi Lovato's New Album Is Coming Out Next Month

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The 'Madness' Of Gaz Beadle's Baby News

Cole Sprouse Didn’t Hold Back With His Thoughts On The New Riverdale Poster

Does This Mean That Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Actually Knew Each Other Before Love Island?

Vicky Pattison Flawlessy Shuts Down Troll Who Questioned Her Weight-Loss

Katy Perry Opens Up About Why She Ended Twitter Feud With Calvin Harris

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health And Being On Bed Rest

Kim Kardashian Appears To Have Blocked The Snake Emoji On Instagram

Demi Lovato, DNCE & Rod Stewart Will Beam Into The 2017 VMAs From Vegas, Baby!

Katy Perry's Epic 'Swish Swish' Video is Finally Here And It's Totally Worth The Wait!

Everything, Everything

Everything, Everything: All The Behind The Scenes Secrets Of Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson’s Chemistry

Taylor Swift Reveals Artwork For New Album ‘Reputation’

James Arthur Talks Working With Ryan Tedder, Rudimental and OneRepublic

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Tells Sarah Harding And Chad Johnson To 'Do It In The Bedroom' In Explosive Row

Kylie Jenner Calls Out Fake Kylie Cosmetics Website

More From Riverdale

Riverdale&#039;s KJ Apa
Movies

KJ Apa Reveals ‘Dark’ Riverdale Season 2 Details And The Couple He Totally Ships

Riverdale&#039;s KJ Apa
Riverdale

KJ Apa Reveals ‘Dark’ Riverdale Season 2 Details And The Couple He Ships

Cole Sprouse Didn’t Hold Back With His Thoughts On The New Riverdale Poster

These Photos Will Get You Seriously Excited For Riverdale Season Two

Life

Riverdale Actress Camila Mendes Opens Up About Checking In To Therapy

Riverdale’s New Season Two Trailer Is Really Quite Terrifying

Riverdale Season 2 Will See The Dark Side Of Betty Rise And We’re Terrified

Guess Which Riverdale Star Just Got Engaged

TV Shows

Riverdale's Tiera Skovbye Just Got Engaged IRL

Celebrity

Riverdale’s Bughead Take Home Teen Choice Award As Cole Sprouse’s On Screen Dad 'Confirms' Lili Reinhart Romance

Riverdale&#039;s KJ Apa
Riverdale

KJ Apa Reveals Funniest Ever Riverdale Cast Moments Behind The Scenes

Riverdale&#039;s KJ Apa
Riverdale

KJ Apa Plays Never Have I Ever!

Trending Articles

Marty McKenna's Reaction To Gary Beadle's Baby News Was Classic Marty

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Marnie Simpson Vows To Never Have Anal Sex: 'I'm Closing The Door On It Forever'

Celebrity

A Definitive Timeline Of Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey's Bumpy Relationship

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The 'Madness' Of Gaz Beadle's Baby News

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother