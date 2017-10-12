Cole Sprouse Has Shut Down Any Hope That Dylan Might Join Riverdale

Cole Sprouse has poured an entire gallon of cold water on the theory that brother Dylan could make a guest appearance on Riverdale after describing the concept as "silly."

While fans are currently gearing up for the second series of the CW programme, Cole explained in an interview with Glamour that he wouldn't want to share scenes with his twin on the show.

Opening up about why the idea would never work IRL, Cole said: "I wouldn't want it, Dylan would never do it, and I think it would break fourth wall too much."

"A lot of my fans from the Suite Life still come up and say, 'This would be fun!'," Cole revealed. "I think it would just be silly. It would be super, super weird and totally not appropriate."

He went on to explain that a bunch of hardcore fans are gunning for them to relive their Suite Life Of Zach And Cody days.

"People want to see us onscreen together again, and that’s fine. That’s flattering, I guess. But if it’s going to destroy the kind of world that we’ve built [on Riverdale], it’s wildly inappropriate."

Getty

Not to mention the fact that Jughead already has a mum, sister, and jailbird dad to deal with on the show. As Cole said, he's "already got enough family to deal with here!"

Even so, it would be kind of great to see Dylan and Cole reunited on screen again. But it looks like this pipedream is never going to materialise on Riverdale.