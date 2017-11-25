Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

We still can’t answer if Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are actually dating, and now we feel kind of bad for even thinking about it tbh.

Cole has been pretty clear that his personal life is no-one’s business. Which we do sorta understand, but that’s a hard get when you’re famous.

Anyway, Cole’s put his point of view forward in a new interview with US magazine, People. “Whether you dismiss those rumours or whether you encourage those rumours, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power,” he says. But he doesn't finish there.

“Going to college made me realise you have to have real spaces of privacy and you have to establish those early,” he continued.

Then finally, just to make sure we all get the point he added, “I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know.”

So yeah, no more speculation. At least we’ll try…

Words: Olivia Cooke

