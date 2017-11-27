Could Selena Gomez Be Set To Take On The Role Of Sabrina Spellman?

People are convinced that Selena Gomez is set to take on the iconic role of Sabrina Spellman after news first broke that The CW are working on on a "darker" take of the 90s sitcom.

For anyone without background knowledge on the history of Sabrina, the teenage witch belongs to the same Archie Comics universe as Jughead, Betty, Veronica and co. from popular series Riverdale.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Reports that Sabrina is set to be relaunched kicked off after Buzzfeed announced that the brains behind Jughead's beanie were working on a series called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

While most people associate Melissa Joan Hart with the role, a bunch of Selena Gomez fans have jumped to conclusion that she'll be resurrecting her magic tricks from The Wizards Of Waverly Place.

Getty

Since no official reports about Selena being linked to the role have actually surfaced, this is all just speculation at this point. Even so, Selena fans are not holding back about their excitement.

"From wizard to witch. I love you Alex Russo 2.0," one person wrote, while another said: "Sabrina The Teenage Witch is literally one of my favorite shows from childhood, and okay if selena plays her role I'll be shook."

Others pointed to her brand new blonde hair as rock solid evidence that she's linked to the production. Hmm.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is set to take the reigns on the project, but it sounds like it might be some time before we learn who actually nabs the lead role.