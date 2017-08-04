Did Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Just Confirm Those Cole Sprouse Dating Rumours?

Rumours about Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse taking their Riverdale romance off-screen have been swirling ever since Jughead walked onto the screen with that dashing beanie back in the first episode. But, evidence *does* seem to be mounting that something might be going on between these two.

Following reports that the pair were caught "canoodling" at Comic Con - with Lili even borrowing Cole's blazer at one point - her Instagram post in honour of his birthday has Bughead fans poring over their recent interactions with a magnifying glass.

With Cole turning twenty-five recently, the actress who plays Betty took to Instagram to share a pretty gushing post about her co-star. "To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more."

While this could all be totally platonic, hardcore shippers can't help but draw comparisons the post Lili posted on Cole's 24th birthday, which was decidedly more low-key. At the time, she wrote: "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my pal, Cole."

But don't expect this mystery to be solved anytime soon.

In an interview with Elle, Cole said: “I am one of those guys that's never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere. I mean people can talk about the Jughead as much as they want but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so."

Bughead forever.