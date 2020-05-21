Did Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich Just Confirm Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart’s Split?

Riverdale’s Skeet Ulrich may have just confirmed that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have broken up.

The actor recently did an Instagram Live alongside girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, when a fan asked the innocent question: "Do you think Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?"

“I think they were a very cute couple," Skeet responded, as Megan added: "They were a very cute couple. They're both beautiful people.”

Fans immediately spotted that he’d referred to them in the past tense, which clearly implies that their romance might be over. The duo have been very quiet on social-media recently and are said to be quarantining in separate houses.

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple 😭😭😭

For anyone looking for the video where skeet says Cole and lili "were" a cute couple 😭😭😭

In April, Cole hit back at rumours that he’d cheated on Lili with model Kaia Gerber. At the time, Lili also took aim at the negative speculation on social-media and urged everyone to mind their own business.

The good news is that an insider recently told E! News that Sprousehart are still together: "Their relationship is always up and down but they do talk every day and care very much about one another. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key."

Maybe Skeet accidentally used the wrong tense? Or maybe he’s respecting their wishes to keep their romance more private? Either way, we’re hoping Lili and Cole are both doing okay.