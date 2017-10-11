Did You Miss This Potential Clue At The End Of Riverdale's Season 2 Premiere?

Now that Riverdale has re-entered our lives and rendered us literal hermits until the series wraps, fans are more determined than ever to be one step ahead of the game when it comes to working out WTF is going on.

The premiere of Season Two might have wrapped up some unresolved storylines that were left lingering at the end of the first series (hey, Fred Andrews) but there are some things out there that are still feeling very ~mysterious~ and inconclusive.

Let's all get checking out KJ Apa opening up about what we can all expect from the second series of our favourite programme...

One of those things - SPOILER ALER - is the storyline involving Miss Grundy kissing student Ben before promptly being strangled to her doom by the Angel Of Death. Yikes.

To most people, Ben might've just looked like a random, totally unseen student who worked as a simple plot device in the downfall of Grundy. But some detectives out there pointed out that we *have* actually seen him before.

Where? Back in one of the early episodes on Season 1, where the very same student worked at the concession stand at the drive-in, and even served our pal Kevin some snacks.

This was all pointed out on Reddit by user poniez1405, with fans now latching onto the concept that Ben could have some kind of tenuous connection to the shooting of Fred.

While this is all speculative at the moment, it remains to be seen whether Ben is going to have any more of an input - good or bad - into the plot of Season Two.

Looks like we're going to have and wait see how this one plays out.