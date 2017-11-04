Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

We actually cannot stop laughing right now, Dylan Sprouse is basically the funniest person on the internet. He wins, everyone else needs to give up.

Even though his twin bother, Cole Sprouse, has said that he wouldn’t want Dylan to join the cast of Riverdale with him Dylan has done just that. Well kind of.

Dylan’s posted on Instagram his Stories, and in the new pics he’s “joined” Riverdale by posing with all the main cast members on a poster advertising the show.

And he’s totally nailed the expressions of each character. Particularly Cole's… well obviously. Twins.

If you’re not already completely hooked on series two of Riverdale, he’s what you can expect according to show creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, “[It will] never become a gore-fest, but there's definitely sudden acts of shocking violence.

“It's about our characters living with that constant threat and fear," he revealed.

But right now we are so all about Dylan’s totally lol Insta post!

Words: Olivia Cooke

