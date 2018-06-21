Everything We Know About Riverdale Season 3

Season 2 of Riverdale only ended a month ago, but we’re impatient, so here’s everything we know rn about season 3 – including the release date.

And if you’re just as impatient as us, there’s plenty of fan theories surrounding season 3 to keep you ticking over, but for now, here’s what we defo know…

When will filming begin?

Production is set to kick off in July, meaning we’ll get more behind-the-scenes info then, and we know that season 3 will obviously have to deal with the outcome of season 2’s finale.

A.k.a Archie’s arrest, his relationship with Harim and the fact that Jughead now has a lot of enemies.

What can we expect from the plot?

Supporting characters, such as Cheryl, Tony, Kevin and Josie will get to take over the spotlight.

Chatting to Deadline about what we can expect, Roberto said: “one idea is that we might shift the focus around on different characters, some of our supporting players as well to kind of tell a tapestry of what life is like.”

Getty

And the farm Polly lived on? Where she was ‘healed’, will apparently be an aspect that’s explored a little more, according to Roberto, and we’re so here for some weird cult vibes.

He also told The Hollywood Reporter that secrets to the plot in Season 3 lie in episode seven of season 2 *runs to re-watch ep*.

The best part though, is that Vanessa Morgan has been promoted to series regular, which means we get to see way more Cheryl and Toni this season. #Choni

What genre will this season explore?

Speaking to Deadline, Roberto said: “So if it feels like Riverdale is a place where people are getting killed all the time, maybe we find out that that’s not a coincidence. Maybe in season three, that’s actually part of a bigger pattern and a bigger unspoken history of Riverdale.”

Getty

And if Riverdale’s current storyline is part of a bigger unspoken history, does this mean a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover? We hope so.

The release date…

And as per, via Twitter, he let us all know that the show will be returning to our screens on Oct 9th!

#Riverdale Season 3 has a premiere date! Watch live Oct. 9 @8pm on @TheCW! Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on!! pic.twitter.com/HzwKnqWXcv — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) June 20, 2018

More updates to follow – stay tuned. (You don’t want to miss this).