Exclusive: Riverdale’s Casey Cott Has A Theory About Who On The Cast Is A Witch

While there are at least seven mysteries that need solving before the season finale of Riverdale, the main one we want answering is whether Cheryl Blossom is a witch or not.

But it would seem we’ve been looking in all the wrong places for clues, as it might not be Cheryl casting spells after all. In fact, it could be the one Riverdale High student that can give her a run for her money when it comes to that pout.

According to Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on the show, he’s got his suspicions on one of the boys to be a little bit wicked through and through.

When asked during a chat with MTV who he thinks is hiding their witchy identity, he simply replied: “I think Charles Melton is a witch.”

Now we can’t be too sure whether he thinks actual Charles Melton is a witch IRL as a side job, of if he’s talking about his character Reggie Mantle, but either way we’re now dying to see him in a hat and cape.

Because, well, just look at him.

Casey also revealed what he’s hoping to see from the upcoming Sabrina spin-off, and whether he’d be up for a crossover.

“I’d love to see a crossover episode...from what I’m hearing their show is extremely stylized as well. Would be super interesting to see how they mesh. Also as a huge Mad Men fan I’m so excited to watch Kiernan as Sabrina,” he explained.

While we couldn't let him go without asking who is dream cameo would be to star in the show, with his answer leaving us hoping and dreaming for it to come true.

"Meryl Streep. Enough said," he exclaimed. And to be perfectly honest, we couldn't agree more.

Catch all new episodes of Riverdale on Netflix every Thursday.