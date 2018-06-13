Riverdale

KJ Apa Just Told Fans He’d “Love” Riverdale's Archie To Have A Romance With Kevin

And so would we, KJ.

Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 09:43

While we wait out this Riverdale drought like the impatient people we truly are, KJ Apa has given us a new ship to hop aboard in the mean time and we’re thrilled for the opportunity. 

Chatting to an understandably excited crowd at Oz Comic-Con 2018 in Australia over the weekend, KJ was asked what he thought about a potential Archie/Kevin ship that very much exists in the Riverdale fandom.

But first, check out a super cute throwback moment when KJ played a game of never have I ever with us...

And his answer, as told by journo Claire Kramer, is something we’re very much clinging to rn, as he simply said: "Love it, let’s go." He didn’t elaborate on the how and when, but tbh at this point we’re happy to figure that bit out on the show’s behalf.

But he was clearly feeling the chat that day, as he also revealed a whole load of other juicy info that involved both Harry Potter and dream characters.

"I reckon I’d be in Gryffindor, I reckon. Is that the one Harry Potter’s in? And I think [Cole Sprouse] would be in Slytherin. What would [Casey Cott] be in?" to which the fans replied, "Hufflepuff!" Obvi.”

In fact it would seem Casey is his ultimate fave, as he also revealed: ‘“I would play Kevin. Kevin’s my favorite character, and I tell @CaseyCott that all the time. Casey’s one of my best mates.’ @kj_apa on which other #Riverdale character he’d want to play #OzComicCon18.”

So to recap, KJ wants Archie and Kevin to have a romantic storyline, but if not then he’s happy to just switch characters… Oh and he’s in Gryffindor, because nothing has ever made more sense.

Hurry UP season 3, we’re getting impatient.

Latest News

Beyonce and Tiffany Haddish at a party
Tiffany Haddish Hints At Who Bit Beyoncé
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande's 'Dance To This' Is Here & It's A Chillout Dream
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Here's Where You Can Get All The Love Islanders Outfits On The High Street
Zedd and Diplo during their DJ sets
Diplo And Zedd Add Fuel To Their Twitter Feud
Dumbo (2019)
Watch The Stunning First Trailer For Disney's New Live-Action Dumbo Movie
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
You Won't believe How Much Pete Davidson Spent On Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring
KJ Apa Just Told Fans He’d “Love” Riverdale's Archie To Have A Romance With Kevin
From Megan McKenna To Hayley Hughes: 8 Reality Stars Who Ended Relationships Before Signing Up For A Show
Has TV Finally Gotten Over Its Daddy Issues?
Childish Gambino SNL 43 Performance of &#039;This Is America&#039;
Childish Gambino Performs 'This is America' For Free To School Kids In Chicago
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka at the amFAR Gala in Cannes 2018
OMG, Paris Hilton Could Be Making Her TV Comeback
The Girl in the Spider&#039;s Web
Claire Foy Looks Unrecognisable In First Trailer For 'The Girl In The Spider’s Web'
Lord Of The Rings TV Show Gets An Official Release Date

More From Riverdale

KJ Apa Just Told Fans He’d “Love” Riverdale's Archie To Have A Romance With Kevin
Lili Reinhart Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Pregnant With Cole Sprouse’s Baby
From Megan McKenna And Mike Thalassitis To Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady: 7 Unexpected Celebrity Couples Who’ve Come Into Our Lives So Far In 2018
Pretty Little Liars' Lucy Hale Responds To Rumours She’s Joining Riverdale
12 of the funniest tweets from Riverdale&#039;s Cole Sprouse
Cole Sprouse Deletes Instagram Post After Being Accused Of Sensationalising Poverty
Cole Sprouse Hits Out At People Criticising The Live Action Cast Of Kim Possible
KJ Apa Performed At Coachella And Riverdale Fans Loved Every Second
Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Are Currently On The Romantic Holiday That Dreams Are Made Of
Riverdale's Cami Mendes' Coachella Twerking Did Not Impress The Stranger Things Cast
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Spotted Sharing An Adorable Kiss In Paris
Madelaine Petsch Reveals Her Iconic Riverdale Kiss Included A Lot Of Snot
The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry Gives Girl's Bare Bum A Squeeze As She And Sam Gowland Embark On Wildest Night In History
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Holly Hagan Completely Rips Into Love Island's Hayley Hughes For Not Knowing What An Earlobe Is
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Totally Forgot She Had A Three-Way Snog With Love Island's Adam Collard
Chloe Ferry Reveals Plans To Give Birth On TV And Lets Slip How Many Kids She And Sam Gowland Are Having
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”