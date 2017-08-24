KJ Apa Reveals ‘Dark’ Riverdale Season 2 Details And The Couple He Totally Ships

Did you guess who the killer would be in season one of Riverdale?

Because a certain KJ Apa did! Yep, Archie Andrews himself got to the bottom of Riverdale's big reveal before anyone else did, he reveals in the video below.

And when we sat down with KJ to talk all things Archie, we HAD to get his insider take on season two: he's teasing that Archie will be darker than ever and we're on board.

Plus, he reveals he Season 2 couple he's totally shipping! And did he reveal a major S2 spoiler in the process...?

HIT PLAY TO SEE KJ APA REVEAL ALL THE DARK SEASON TWO DEETS...

- 'Riverdale: The Complete First Season' is available on DVD now.