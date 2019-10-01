Riverdale

KJ Apa Reveals The Riverdale Co-Star He’d Be Most Thrilled About Marrying

"This is so gnarly"

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - 09:57

KJ Apa has opened up about which of his Riverdale co-stars he’d most be thrilled about marrying and it’s clear that he put a lot of thought into his answer. 

The actor attended Oz Comic Con where he fielded a bunch of questions from fans in the audience. One bold supporter then asked him to play "Bang, Marry, Kill" with some of his colleagues from the popular CW show.

Getty

The fan gave him three options to choose from; Casey [Cott], Cole [Sprouse], or Charlie [Charles Melton],” and it took KJ a few moments to consider which of them has the potential to be the best spouse.

“Okay, I would - this is so gnarly," he began, before a moderator chipped in and asked him to keep his answers PG in recognition of the younger members in the audience.

Instagram

“Yeah, I'll answer it like this," he said. "If I were to marry one of them, I would probably marry Charles,” he decided, before adding: “I'm not trying to bang any of those dudes."

Judging by their social-media pages, KJ and Charles have a close friendship and would probably make a good go of the whole marriage thing. Even so, we’re not too sure Charles’s girlfriend Camila Mendes would be fully on board with the set-up.

Getty

As for his decision to overlook Cole Sprouse, we can only imagine there’s so much trolling KJ would be able to take in a relationship.

Just last week, the 27-year-old took a sensational swipe at his co-star’s love life by comparing it to a spider with literally no flies caught in its web. Yikes. 

 

 

 

 

