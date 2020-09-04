Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, And Madelaine Petsch Launch A Group TikTok Account



Anyone with a passion for TikTok and Riverdale is in for a treat as Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch have launched their own group account.

The gang are currently quarantining together in Vancouver as they prepare to film the next series of the show. As well as learning their lines, the trio have published several iconic videos under the username @blondebrunetteredhead.

The first video, captioned: “60 seconds with #camilamendes #fyp,” features Lili asking Camila quickfire questions while she listens to loud music. Camila said her favourite flower is a “lily” and admitted her biggest fear is “third grade.”

Madelaine took part in the challenge too, revealing her "favourite book series as a child” was Vogue Magazine. In the same clip, Madelaine said she wouldn’t choose to swap lives with anyone else as she “loves” her current situation.

As for Lili, she jokingly named her celebrity crush as “the Grinch who stole Christmas” and selected Game of Thrones as her favourite TV show.

Lili previously opened up about feeling “like a prisoner” due to COVID-19 restrictions on set.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada," she told Nylon. "That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f***ed.”

Here's hoping we get plenty more TikTok videos in the coming months.