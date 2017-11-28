Riverdale

Lili Reinhart Claims A Pizza Delivery Guy Kept Her Number And Asked For An Instagram Follow

Lili Reinhart has opened up about her not-so-secret love of pizza and explained that it can be awkward when the delivery guy shows up and is confronted by actual Betty Cooper.

The Riverdale actor has confessed that she's got some seriously delicate tastebuds and usually goes rogue when it comes to ordering in her own meals on set. 

In an interview with MTV, Lili opened up about her love of the cheese and tomato dish: "I order pizza a lot to set. I’m a picky eater so often if I can’t find something to eat at catering, I order pizza,” 

But the situation can occasionally get super awkward when the delivery people don't stop contacting her: “Last time I did that, the delivery guy kept my number and tried to get me to follow him on Instagram!”

This isn't the only setback that comes with being famous. Rumoured boyfriend Cole Sprouse explained in an interview with People Magazine why he won't be confirming or deying their reported romance. 

"Whether you dismiss those rumours or whether you encourage those rumours, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power,” he pointed out. 

Adding that he and Lili are setting boundaries on how much they share with fans, Cole continued: “Going to college made me realise you have to have real spaces of privacy and you have to establish those early."

 

 

 

 

 

 

