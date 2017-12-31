Lili Reinhart Has A Warning About Betty And Veronica’s Friendship In Riverdale

Lili Reinhart has teased what we should all be expecting from Riverdale when it returns in 2018 and it turns out there might be some issues between her character Betty Cooper and good pal Veronica Lodge.

While fans were left with plenty of unanswered questions after the mid-season finale, Lili revealed in an interview with Glamour that the next installment of the show will delve into Betty’s mental health problems and personal relationships.

Revealing that Betty’s long lost brother will make an appearance in the show, Lili hinted: "When Betty digs her nails into her hands, it’s kind of when things are happening with her family. That’s her trigger, whether it be her mother, her brother, or Polly. I think that’s something to keep in mind,

“She’s very curious to see if he has that darkness inside him as well. There might be some sister/brother bonding over mental health issues.”

As for the dynamics of Betty and Veronica’s friendship, their issues are set to go much deeper than that random Betty/Archie kiss: “Not to give too much away, but I think there is definitely challenges to come in Betty and Veronica’s friendship, and it’s a result of their parents, to be honest," she said.

"It’s like, how do they navigate their friendship with the parents that they have? And if their parents are at war, does that mean the kids are at war? That becomes very, very heavy in the latter half. The concept of Betty and Veronica putting each other first does become challenged.”

Luckily we don’t have too long to stew over the implications of this hint, with Riverdale set to return to screens on January 17.