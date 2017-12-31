Riverdale

Lili Reinhart Has A Warning About Betty And Veronica’s Friendship In Riverdale

This sounds pretty ominous.

Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 14:38

Lili Reinhart has teased what we should all be expecting from Riverdale when it returns in 2018 and it turns out there might be some issues between her character Betty Cooper and good pal Veronica Lodge.

While fans were left with plenty of unanswered questions after the mid-season finale, Lili revealed in an interview with Glamour that the next installment of the show will delve into Betty’s mental health problems and personal relationships.

Let's get checking out the Geordie Shore lassses reviewing the most iconic fashion moments of 2017...

Revealing that Betty’s long lost brother will make an appearance in the show, Lili hinted: "When Betty digs her nails into her hands, it’s kind of when things are happening with her family. That’s her trigger, whether it be her mother, her brother, or Polly. I think that’s something to keep in mind,

“She’s very curious to see if he has that darkness inside him as well. There might be some sister/brother bonding over mental health issues.”

As for the dynamics of Betty and Veronica’s friendship, their issues are set to go much deeper than that random Betty/Archie kiss: “Not to give too much away, but I think there is definitely challenges to come in Betty and Veronica’s friendship, and it’s a result of their parents, to be honest," she said. 

"It’s like, how do they navigate their friendship with the parents that they have? And if their parents are at war, does that mean the kids are at war? That becomes very, very heavy in the latter half. The concept of Betty and Veronica putting each other first does become challenged.”

Luckily we don’t have too long to stew over the implications of this hint, with Riverdale set to return to screens on January 17.

More From Riverdale

Lili Reinhart Has A Warning About Betty And Veronica’s Friendship In Riverdale
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Hits Out At People Pitting Her Against A Victoria's Secret Model
Riverdale Promises To Go 'Back To Basics' When The Show Returns In 2018
Lili Reinhart And KJ Apa Weigh In On ~That~ Riverdale Kissing Scene
Riverdale trailer shows Betty&#039;s long lost brother Chic
The New Riverdale Trailer Features A Look At Betty’s Brother Chic
This Is The Exact Red Lipstick That Cheryl Blossom Always Wears On Riverdale
Exclusive: Cole Sprouse On Riverdale’s Sexual Assault Storylines: “It’s Really Important Not To Romanticise Something That Has Destroyed Lives”
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
The Riverdale team are rebooting Sabrina The Teenage Witch
A Riverdale Spin-Off Of Sabrina The Teenage Witch Is Coming To Netflix
Trader Joe's Insist Their Jingle Jangle Product Isn't The Drug From Riverdale
Cole Sprouse Has The Most Unique Piece Of Dating Advice We've Ever Heard
Lili Reinhart Claims A Pizza Delivery Guy Kept Her Number And Asked For An Instagram Follow

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy's Drastic Transformation Over The Years
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Josh Ritchie - there&#039;s flirting online and in real life
Is Charlotte Crosby dating Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie Now?
Megan McKenna shares a pic of a filter that thought her lips were her face! Lol!
Snapchat Filter Mistakes Megan McKenna’s Lips For Her Face And It’s Totally Lol
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Travis Scott
Holly Hagan embraces body positivity by showing cellulite on her bottom
Holly Hagan Posts Pic Of Her Kim Kardashian-Worthy Booty And Embraces Her Cellulite
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Sophie Kasaei is looking forward to the New Year, plans to focus on herself
Sophie Kasaei Is All About Being ‘Single And Strong’ For 2018
Kendall Jenner Had The Perfect Response To Rumours She Might Be Pregnant
Britney Spears performs Britney Spears: Piece of Me Remixed. Reimagined. Still iconic. At Planet Hollywood Resort &amp; Casino on February 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Britney Spears Expected To Announce World Tour This Week
Cardi B Taking Legal Action Against Nude Video Hackers
Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Over' Stephen Bear And Loving The Single Life
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip