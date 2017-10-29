Riverdale

Looks Like The Cast Of Riverdale Had A Really Wild Halloween Night Out

Spiderman and Venom fighting over Camila Mendes?

The cast of Riverdale were out in force to celebrate Halloween together.

KJ Apa (aka Archie Andrews), Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) and newcomer Hart Denton (who plays Chic Cooper) were all over Instagram sharing their night.

Superheros, super villains, axe wielding pumpkin heads and a classic mouse and cheese were all included as the actors from the hit show dressed up for a wild night out.

KJ became web slinging superhero Spider Man - and joked around in the streets for a play fight with arch villain Venom.

Instagram

Camilla was dressed in a cute skirt and white top and added some wings to her outfit.

The group headed out to enjoy some live music - seemingly taking over a music venue as they all arrived en mass.

Instagram

Charles Melton - who took over from Ross Butler to play Reggie Mantle for the show’s second season - revealed himself to be Venom during the fun night.

He uploaded a video of himself play-fighting with KJ after the Kiwi hunk caught him flirting with Camila in a hilarious scene the actors all appeared to be playing along with.

Instagram
Instagram

Meanwhile KJ showed him and Charles play fighting in the street - before holding hands together and walking along a road.

