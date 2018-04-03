Riverdale

Madelaine Petsch Reveals Her Iconic Riverdale Kiss Included A Lot Of Snot

What's a bit of snot between co-stars?

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 - 10:41

Riverdale fans might have been buzzing that Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz finally had their first kiss, but Madelaine Petsch has revealed that the reality behind the smooch was seriously messy.

Anyone who’s kept up to date with the CW series knows that the pair have been growing closer this series, and that viewers have basically been waiting for the moment all that tension would come to a head.

While their first kiss obviously turned out perfect, the 23-year-old has now revealed that the scene included a lot more snot than she first bargained for. 

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I'm, like, sobbing in that scene before she comes, right? This is so disgusting, but I had snot dripping out of my nose. I didn’t have time to wipe it, so this girl was, like, eating my snot. It was, like, in her mouth and after every take, I'd be like, 'Sorry!'" 

Thankfully the duo are good enough pals by now to be totally cool with eating each other’s bogeys.

"It's less weird than kissing someone you don’t know," she said. "I mean, I'd rather kiss my best friend than kiss some random guy. I just feel like we were more comfortable. We laughed about it just for a second and then we were like, 'OK, let's do it!' And now it's not weird at all."

Riverdale 2x17 Cheryl and Toni's first Kiss (2018) HD

Now that is true friendship. 

