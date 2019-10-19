Netflix Just Clapped Back At A Fan Who Claimed Riverdale Sexualises Teenage Girls

Netflix have publicly shut down a fan who claimed that Riverdale has been irresponsible in the way it portrays teenage girls and their sexualities.

On Saturday, the official Instagram account for the streaming service published an image of Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch alongside a caption that praises the actors for their strength of character.

“I love these three women,” the caption read. “I love how honest they are, how they use their platforms to speak on issues they care about and that matter to young women, and I love that they stand up for themselves and others.”

But one particular fan took issue with the comment and argued that the show plays into the "sexualisation of teen girls" in a way that should make the audience feel uncomfortable.

Instagram

Netflix were clearly not having it. The official account responded to the comment by writing: “I think they play three characters in charge of their sexuality, not three characters being used by or defined solely by their sexuality.

“Veronica is a badass business woman, Betty is a loyal friend and dedicated sleuth, Cheryl is a LGBTQ student body president icon. Young women shouldn’t feel shamed for being sexual humans, or for feeling confident or sexy in their bodies.

Instagram

The message concluded that the fan probably isn’t watching Riverdale closely enough to see how many positive traits the trio embody: “They certainly shouldn’t be reduced to just *that* when they have a multifaceted character expression.”

Consider us schooled.