Riverdale Fans Are So Happy That This Character Is Bisexual

Riverdale fans have been left impressed after a character in the hit CW/Netflix show revealed she is bisexual.

Those keeping up to date with season two of the teen murder mystery show will have witness Jughead Jones (played by Cole Sprouse) share a steamy kiss with Toni Topaz (played by Vanessa Morgan).

Want some Riverdale secrets? Watch: KJ Apa Reveals ‘Dark’ Riverdale Season 2 Details And The Couple He Ships

The smooch came after Jughead was brutally dumped by Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) after she was forced to cut all her closest friends from her life by the murdering, blackmailer The Black Hood.

After their game of tonsil tennis, Jughead and Toni headed to Pop’s diner - when Toni made her revelation.

Netflix

Toni first revealed she wanted to cool things off with Jughead as she could see he was still not over Betty - before she added: “I’m more into girls anyway.”

And Jughead seemed pretty cool with this, replying simply: “Roger that”.

Fans of the show have been delighted with the newest member of the LGBT community in the show cast.

Taking to Twitter to show support, one fan tweeted: “Shoutout to Toni Topaz the real bi icon OMG.”

While another tweeted: “Toni Topaz is Bi confirmed this is great,” and another wrote: “Toni Topaz love of my life bi icon only sane person living in Riverdale."

Fan theories are already swirling over who Toni could end up with in a more suitable relationship after she brushed off Jughead, but we’ll all have to wait and see what happens next for the character.